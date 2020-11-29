Humble Bundle’s Black Friday deal has a big saving on Choice Premium

Humble Bundle’s Choice Premium is a subscription option offering a bunch of great PC games with a big discount. Each month, Humble curates a batch of titles, and Choice Premium subscribers pick nine from the selection to keep forever – and, right now, there’s a big discount on the annual subscription for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend.

The Humble Bundle Choice Premium subscription is currently discounted by a whopping 45%, meaning you can grab a year’s worth of games via an annual subscription for just $99 / £73.99. It’s a limited-time deal only, so if you’re keen to go for it, you’ll need to do so before November 30 at 23:59 PT / December 1 at 02:59 ET / 07:59 GMT. What’ll be featured in the Choice selection each month is a surprise, but if you’re keen to get an idea of what kind of games can be included, you can take a look at the current Humble November 2020 Choice selection.

Additionally, as part of Humble Bundle’s Black Friday deal, if you gift a year of Premium Choice to someone, you’ll receive a month of Choice for free for yourself, too. You’ll need to send out your gift before the time and date mentioned above to have your Choice coupon applied by December 5, Humble explains.

Another deal currently running on Humble’s site means that you can get access to all 12 games in November’s Humble Choice selection if you pick it up as either the Premium or Classic subscriber before December 4.

