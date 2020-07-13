Humble Bundle’s Choice Premium is 40% off for newbies – but be quick

If you’re a fan of scooping up deals and discounts on great PC games you might already know the July 2020 Humble Choice bundle has arrived. This month’s offering is jam-packed with one of the best 4X games around, a quirky FPS, some turn-based ship combat to sink your teeth into, and more. However, there’s another sweet deal to be had this month on the platform – a 40% discount on Choice Premium.

That’s according to the subscription page on Humble Bundle, which announces the limited-time offer of “Choice Premium for $12 a month for a year”, which is only 60% of its usual cost. It’s worth noting the offer is only available to customers who haven’t subscribed to Choice Premium before, though.

While there are three subscription options available on the platform, Choice Premium is labelled as the “best value”, giving you the option to “choose nine games every month”, discounts of up to 20% off purchases you make on the site, as well as access to the Humble Trove. This is a catalogue of over 90 DRM-free games and Humble Original goodies, which you can download and fire up at any point if you’re a subscriber.

To scoop up the deal, you can find Humble Bundle’s subscription page here. Just be quick if you’re keen to grab it, as the offer ends on July 30.

July’s #HumbleChoice includes 12 games to choose from, including #AgeOfWonders, #VoidBastards, & more! Plus, if you’ve never subscribed, get Premium at only $12 per month for 12 months (restrictions apply). Learn more! https://t.co/6o4TScuvwi pic.twitter.com/cUUNakA4vh — Humble Bundle (@humble) July 3, 2020

