Hit the track in 8 titles for just $10 with the latest racing games themed Humble Bundle

Following the release of Forza Horizon 6 last month, you may be looking for your next racing game hit. With so many to choose from, from sims to rally titles and open-world adventures, it's difficult to know what you might actually enjoy. With the latest Humble Bundle, though, you can grab eight great racing games for just $10. The pack even includes JDM: Japanese Drift Master, which is one of my personal favorite racers from the past couple of years.

Thankfully, the Redline Racing Bundle includes a variety of racing experiences. You have the hardcore competitive action of Assetto Corsa Competizione, the silly destruction-focused Trail Out, and the downhill racing of Descenders. The full list of games included is:

Assetto Corsa Competizione

art of rally

Trail Out

Drift CE

Descenders

Parking Garage Rally Circuit

MudRunner

JDM: Japanese Drift Master

Much like any other Humble Bundle deal, how much you pay for the Redline Racing Bundle is somewhat up to you. You have to pay a minimum of $10 to get all eight games, but you can alternatively pay $5 to get four of them. If you would like, you can pay more than $10 for the bundle, with the money going to charity. $10 is simply the minimum you're able to spend.

The Humble Bundle Redline Racing Bundle is only available until June 27, 2026, so be quick and grab it now.