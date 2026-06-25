Hit the track in 8 titles for just $10 with the latest racing games themed Humble Bundle

The latest Humble Bundle is racing themed and you can get eight great games, including JDM, Descenders, and Trail Out for as little as $10.

A blue car along a road lined with trees in JDM.
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Following the release of Forza Horizon 6 last month, you may be looking for your next racing game hit. With so many to choose from, from sims to rally titles and open-world adventures, it's difficult to know what you might actually enjoy. With the latest Humble Bundle, though, you can grab eight great racing games for just $10. The pack even includes JDM: Japanese Drift Master, which is one of my personal favorite racers from the past couple of years.

Thankfully, the Redline Racing Bundle includes a variety of racing experiences. You have the hardcore competitive action of Assetto Corsa Competizione, the silly destruction-focused Trail Out, and the downhill racing of Descenders. The full list of games included is:

  • Assetto Corsa Competizione
  • art of rally
  • Trail Out
  • Drift CE
  • Descenders
  • Parking Garage Rally Circuit
  • MudRunner
  • JDM: Japanese Drift Master

Much like any other Humble Bundle deal, how much you pay for the Redline Racing Bundle is somewhat up to you. You have to pay a minimum of $10 to get all eight games, but you can alternatively pay $5 to get four of them. If you would like, you can pay more than $10 for the bundle, with the money going to charity. $10 is simply the minimum you're able to spend.

The Humble Bundle Redline Racing Bundle is only available until June 27, 2026, so be quick and grab it now.

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