Celebrate Evo 2026 with 11 fighting games in Humble Bundle's latest deal

The latest Humble Bundle deal is focused on Evo and Arc System Works fighting games, offering 11 great games for as little as $20. Evo took place at the end of June, seeing the best fighting game players come together to compete for the world titles in various games. If you've got the bug for the games featured in the competition, the Arc System Works Evo Collection bundle is the perfect place to add a whole host of games to your Steam library.

The bundle works just like any other on Humble Bundle. You can pay whatever you like for the bundle, as long as it is above the minimum amount. Since a chunk of the money goes to charity, the more you pay for the bundle, the more money goes to charity. You have to pay a minimum of $20 for the bundle, but can pay whatever you like above that.

The Arc System Works Evo Collection bundle features 11 full games and five coupons for 10% off Guilty Gear: Strive season passes. The full list of games included in the bundle is:

Guilty Gear - Strive

Blazblue CentralFiction

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Blazblue Cross Tag Battle Special Edition

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 Deluxe Edition

Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! XTEND

Melty Blood Actress Again Current Code

Kill la Kill - IF

Chaos Code -New Sign of Catastrophe-

Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R

Guilty Gear

Guilty Gear - Strive Season Pass 1-5 DLC Coupons

You can pick up the Arc System Works Evo Collection bundle on Humble Bundle for as little as $20 now, and the deal runs until Saturday, July 18.