Grab seven beloved cozy Steam games for under $2 each

The latest Humble Bundle celebrates the splendor of nature with a selection of games that take you through enchanted worlds and heartfelt stories, with each game available at only a fraction of their usual price. The most appealing of these is probably Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, which has a 97% positive score on Steam and is a feel-good game that’s all about exploring visually enchanting landscapes while doing good deeds. Worth $127 (£99.66), this bundle offers a saving of $117 (£91.85), with all seven games costing just $10 (£7.81) in total, or $1.43 (£1.12) each.

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is inspired by a combination of nature and the team’s childhood memories of summer. The game looks absolutely wonderful and is set in a glorious Mediterranean world that creates an instant sense of tranquillity and calm. And while it’s not on our lists of the best indie games or best adventure games, it probably should be.

Here’s a list of everything the Playing for the Planet bundle has to offer, with each game working out at just $1.43 (£1.12) each and $10 (£7.81) for the lot:

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Carto

Before We Leave

Gibbon: Beyond The Trees

Beyond Blue

Lake

Never Alone + Foxtales DLC

Do note that this bundle is only available until Thursday June 27, 2024, so make sure to snap it up before then to avoid missing out. If you’d rather not buy all seven games, for just $1 you can get your hands on Never Alone with its Foxtales DLC, which follows the journey of Nuna and Fox as they search for the source of an eternal blizzard.

This Humble Bundle supports The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN), which raises funds to help support food banks across the world.

