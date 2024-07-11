We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Get $100 worth of the most nostalgic PC classics for just $15

This new Humble Bundle includes Strike Force Heroes, Worms WMD, and several other nostalgic PC games at a fraction of their usual price.

Beth Mahoney's Avatar

Published:

Humble Bundle 

The latest Humble Bundle focuses on nostalgia, with a selection of classic PC games available at only a fraction of their usual price. Strike Force Heroes, the classic arena shooter, is the headliner here, sporting 80% positive reviews on Steam and improved, modern mechanics with online PvP. Worth $122 (£95.25), with all eight games costing just $15 (£11.68) in total, or $1.87 (£1.46) each.

This Humble Bundle brings together a selection of fantastic titles that were inspired by some of the best browser games of all time. There’s loads of variety here, covering various genres and gameplay styles, but everything here could be said to be among the best indie games ever made.

While Strike Force Heroes is a customizable 2D shooter that has been reforged by its original creators, the hand-drawn puzzler adventure Submachine: Legacy is perfect for fans of all things spooky. Or, if you’re more into the best zombie games, ensure humanity’s survival in the Last Stand Legacy Collection.

Here’s a list of everything the Flashback Classics bundle has to offer, with each game working out at $1.87 /£1.46 each and $15 / £11.68 for the lot:

  • Strike Force Heroes
  • Submarine: Legacy
  • The Last Stand Legacy Collection
  • Worms WMD
  • Super Fancy Pants Adventure
  • Epic Battle Fantasy Collection
  • Super Meat Boy
  • VVVVVV

Do keep in mind that this bundle is only available until Thursday, August 1, 2024, so make sure to snap it up before then to avoid missing out. If you’d prefer not to buy all eight games, you can get just one for $1 / £0.77.

This Humble Bundle supports BuildOn, a charity that’s on a mission to break the cycle of poverty, illiteracy, and low expectations.

Want some more gaming recommendations? Read our list of the best relaxing games and the best building games for PC.

Beth is PCGamesN’s E-commerce Writer and is on hand to create buying advice you can trust. A journalist with over six years of experience writing deals, buying guides, and reviews, Beth has worked on sites including HuffPost, CNET, Golf Monthly, TechRadar, Real Homes, Space.com, and Glamour. When she’s not scouring the web for all of the best tech and gaming gear you’ll find her baking brownies, walking her dog, reading on the Kindle that she’s totally obsessed with, or building yet another house on The Sims.