Get $100 worth of the most nostalgic PC classics for just $15

The latest Humble Bundle focuses on nostalgia, with a selection of classic PC games available at only a fraction of their usual price. Strike Force Heroes, the classic arena shooter, is the headliner here, sporting 80% positive reviews on Steam and improved, modern mechanics with online PvP. Worth $122 (£95.25), with all eight games costing just $15 (£11.68) in total, or $1.87 (£1.46) each.

This Humble Bundle brings together a selection of fantastic titles that were inspired by some of the best browser games of all time. There’s loads of variety here, covering various genres and gameplay styles, but everything here could be said to be among the best indie games ever made.

While Strike Force Heroes is a customizable 2D shooter that has been reforged by its original creators, the hand-drawn puzzler adventure Submachine: Legacy is perfect for fans of all things spooky. Or, if you’re more into the best zombie games, ensure humanity’s survival in the Last Stand Legacy Collection.

Here’s a list of everything the Flashback Classics bundle has to offer, with each game working out at $1.87 /£1.46 each and $15 / £11.68 for the lot:

Strike Force Heroes

Submarine: Legacy

The Last Stand Legacy Collection

Worms WMD

Super Fancy Pants Adventure

Epic Battle Fantasy Collection

Super Meat Boy

VVVVVV

Do keep in mind that this bundle is only available until Thursday, August 1, 2024, so make sure to snap it up before then to avoid missing out. If you’d prefer not to buy all eight games, you can get just one for $1 / £0.77.

This Humble Bundle supports BuildOn, a charity that’s on a mission to break the cycle of poverty, illiteracy, and low expectations.

