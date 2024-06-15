Grab 11 top indies, including a twisted Stardew Valley, for 95% off

Tinykin, Graveyard Keeper, and the Hello Neighbor games are just some of the 11 top indies in the tinyBuild IGN Live Humble Bundle. Altogether, everything here is worth $305, but you can get the lot for just $15, which works out as $1.36 per game. Oh, and that’s without even factoring in the included DLC packs.

The star of the show for us is probably Graveyard Keeper, a dark and tricky spin on Stardew Valley where you manage a graveyard. It’s not quite a full-blown horror game, mind you, but its creepy aesthetic still sets it apart from the competition.

Another highlight is Tinykin, a delightfully charming platform game where you explore a giant house alongside a squad of small, helpful creatures. Clearly inspired by Pikmin, it nevertheless offers a distinctively cute and cozy indie game experience.

Now, here’s a full list of everything in the tinyBuild IGN Live Humble Bundle:

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars

Cartel Tycoon

Hello Neighbor 2

Not for Broadcast

Not for Broadcast: Live & Spooky DLC

Not for Broadast: Bits of Your Life DLC

Tinykin

Graveyard Keeper

Graveyard Keeper: Stranger Sins DLC

Streets of Rogue

Party Hard 2

Nitro Kid

Hello Neighbor

Kill it with Fire

50% off Cartel Tycoon: San Rafaela DLC

That’s quite a hefty selection, but you’ve only got until Friday, June 28, 2024 to buy it. Funds raised will support Child’s Play, a charity that provides children’s hospital wards with access to videogames.

