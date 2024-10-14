Save up to 80% on these five fantastic Steam Deck games, thanks to Humble

Humble Bundle has just launched its Handheld Hits sale, which comprises games that run great on devices like the Steam Deck. With over 200 games included in the sale, it can be hard to know which titles you should be buying. Thankfully, I can help you out with five recommendations for incredible games you should buy while they are cheap.

While the Steam Deck is starting to show its age, it is still the best handheld gaming PC for anyone who wants the easiest route to playing games on the go. Humble Bundle is no stranger to these kinds of sales, and each one offers a great chance to expand your Steam Deck library with some incredible titles.

Dead Cells

Was: $24.99 Now: $12.99

One of the finest roguelike games in recent memory, support for Dead Cells might now be finished, but the game will continue in its most complete state, and it’s a game I can easily recommend to anyone, whether you’re a fan of roguelikes or not.

The charming pixel art style and subtle but humorous storytelling mostly take a back-seat to the incredible action and challenging Metroidvania-style platforming. As a complete package, there are few games as fun to play, even when you’re losing.

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition

Was: $14.99 Now: $5.99

A stone-cold classic, Morrowind has inspired many modern RPGs and still holds up well today, thanks to a committed modding community that has kept it fresh and even fixed certain long-standing bugs and issues.

Some Elder Scrolls fans still insist that Morrowind is Bethesda’s finest hour, despite the success of Oblivion and Skyrim. While I don’t quite subscribe to this belief, I still believe every RPG fan should play Morrowind, and it’s a bonus that it works and looks great on the Steam Deck.

Slime Rancher

Was: $19.99 Now: $4.99

An indie gem, I only tried out Slime Rancher when I was on the hunt for a light game that’s fun to play, but I never expected it to become my go-to cozy experience. Collecting and breeding various slimes while expanding your farmland is such a simple premise, and it’s easy to start a session and lose hours to the relaxing gameplay.

A vibrant color palette, a fun and bouncy soundtrack, and engaging mechanics all make Slime Rancher a super fun game for players of all ages. Its early-access sequel is also in the sale, but I recommend starting with the original for now.

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

Was: $14.99 Now: $2.99

An underrated FPS game, Gunslinger is an adrenaline-filled Western shooter with surprisingly tight mechanics, and you can even do some collectible hunting when the firefights are over.

Gunslinger also tells its story through mostly still-image cut scenes, which fit in with the game’s artistic style perfectly. They also just tell a genuinely fun and interesting story that continues into the levels where our protagonist, Silas Graves, narrates the action as it happens.

While the reputation of the Call of Juarez games might be quite negative overall, Gunslinger is undoubtedly a fun action game that I would recommend to anyone with a love of Western folklore, or who loves games like Red Dead Redemption but wants a bit more focus on the gunplay.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

Was: $79.99 Now: $51.99

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most storied triple-A games ever, and mostly for negative reasons surrounding its bugs at launch. However, after countless updates and a new expansion, the game is finally living up to the original expectations, and as an added bonus, it now runs great on the Steam Deck.

If you’ve avoided Cyberpunk 2077 up until now, it’s finally time to jump into an experience without all the frustrating bugs and mechanical issues it once had. If you would rather just stick to the base game, that is also on sale, as is the Phantom Liberty expansion.

If you want to know which other games we love on Valve’s handheld, check out our guide to the best Steam Deck games, where every title is picked and tested on the device for your peace of mind.