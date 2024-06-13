You can get 2022’s wildest FPS for under $4 in a huge 115-game bundle

High on Life is part of the IGN Live at Home Humble Bundle, which includes 115 games for $25 (£19.66) total. This is one of several bundles made to mark the not-E3 season, so if you’re looking for something to eat up your time while you wait for all the next big releases, this will certainly keep you busy.

The star of the bundle is probably High on Life, which is a wacky FPS game where your guns are quirky companion characters. There’s a great deal of humor and charm to it, and it really stands out from the grittier, more serious shooters that we see a lot of. As a nice bonus, buying this bundle will also get you 25% off the game’s High on Knife DLC.

That’s just one of the titles in the collection though, and another is Atari 50, which is a collection of 109 retro games that any gaming connoisseur should have in their collection, with Millipede, Asteroids, and Crystal Castles standing out in particular.

Excluding the individual Atari 50 games, you’re still only paying around $4 per game. Here’s everything in the IGN Live at Home Humble Bundle:

High on Life

Atari 50

Revival: Recolonization

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries

Soulslinger: Envoy of Death

Bread and Fred

Grindstone

25% off High on Knife

This Humble Bundle is only available until Wednesday, June 26, 2024, so if you want to get High on Life (and these other games) at a miniscule price, make sure you do it before then. This Humble Bundle is helping to raise money for Child’s Play, which is dedicated to providing access to videogames for sick children in hospitals.

