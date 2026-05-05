You have just four days left to grab Assassin's Creed Valhalla and seven other Steam Deck games for just $14.99

If you're looking for some new games to freshen up your Steam Deck game library without breaking the bank, you'll want to check out this deal. For the price of just $14.99, you can get Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion - two games that play well on Steam Deck with a combined cost $129.98 - as well as six other games, all of which are Verified or Playable on Steam Deck, and two of which are among my recent favorites.

Combined, this octet of titles is worth $231.91 - based on current Steam prices - making the $14.99 you'll be paying for them absolutely fantastic value. Even if you only find you really enjoy one or two of them, it's a fantastic price to pay for eight opportunities to find your next obsession. As Steam Deck-compatible titles, they not only are proven to be compatible with that handheld's Linux-based SteamOS, they're also playable on its relatively small screen. That means, even if you own one of the other top gaming handheld choices currently available, you can be assured these titles will play nicely on those, too.

So what's the trick to getting all these games for just $14.99? Well, they're part of the Humble Choice subscription service. Now, I know what you're thinking: "I don't want to sign up to yet another service that costs me more in the long run and means I never own anything." However, Humble Choice is different. Yes, you sign up to pay $14.99 a month, but you can then download all these games and cancel straight away, getting to keep all the titles forever.

If you do choose to stay signed up, you'll be charged another $14.99 each month and get a completely new set of eight games to download. Generally, you'll get two high-value titles worth around $50 to 70 each - such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion - along with six other lower-value titles, ranging from between $10 and $30. Crucially, the total combined value is nearly always well over $200.

Taking a closer look at the options in this month's roster, leading the pack is, of course, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which might not be the most stellar title in the series, but still delivers on that core AC adventure satisfaction. In our Assassin's Creed Valhalla review, Richard put it simply that "When Assassin's Creed Valhalla works, it's a marvel."

As for Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, it's a cult-classic, chaotically energetic mech action game with a style all of its own, and it lends itself really well to playing on the Steam Deck, thanks to its stark art style and controller-friendly gameplay.

When it comes to my two real favorites, though, these are Planet of Lana and Artisan TD, plus Procession to Calvary is fantastic fun, too. Planet of Lana is a side-scrolling platforming puzzler with a fantastic setting and art style that's just the perfect casual handheld game (see below).

Meanwhile, Artisan TD is another perfect handheld game, but this one's a tower defense title. Its key twist is that it has a medieval/fantasy style to it that's utterly charming and far less chaotic-feeling than many tower defense games.

As for Procession to Calvary, well, let's just say, if you like Monty Python, you'll like this one.

Here's the full list of games you get in the April 2026 Humble Choice:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Steam Deck Playable - text can appear a bit small)

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion (Steam Deck Playable - text can appear a bit small)

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (Steam Deck Playable - text can appear a bit small)

Until Then (Steam Deck Verified)

Planet of Lana (Steam Deck Verified)

Artisan TD (Steam Deck Verified)

The Procession to Calvary (Steam Deck Verified)

Buddy Simulator 1984 (Steam Deck Playable - small text and needs trackpad/mouse input)

To sign up to Humble Choice and grab these games for just $14.99, just follow this link. You've only got a handful of days left to grab this batch of games, though, before May's lineup replaces it.