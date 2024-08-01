When it comes to the best co-op games a few names spring to mind. You’ve got modern options such as Elden Ring, Diablo 4, and Helldivers 2, reliable standbys like Valheim and Borderlands 2, and the all-time greats including Portal 2 and Monster Hunter World. One series I’ll always recommend are the Lego games – with a whole wealth of different options depending upon your favorite franchises, there’s something for everyone, and a big Humble Bundle Steam sale now lets you pick up more than $400 worth of them for a bargain basement price.

2005’s Lego Star Wars was where it all began, and I still have very fond memories of playing those original games in our university digs. Simple to pick up but with a vast range of locations and characters at your disposal, there’s an undeniable charm to the way Traveller’s Tales adapts the iconic setting to the Lego format. To this day, the studio continues to make more in that proven style, and they remain some of the best co-op games around.

Whether you’re looking for something a little more casual that people can pick up and play while you sit around catching up with pals, or you have a young family member that you want to spend some time with, the Lego games are the perfect fit for all ages. This Humble Bundle deal is the perfect way to secure yourself a hefty complement of co-op action at such a low price that it’s tough to argue with, even if you already own a couple of games in the series.

This newest bundle offers 18 games ranging across Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Jurassic World, and Lego’s own franchises such as Ninjago and The Lego Movie. It also gives you open-world sandbox game Lego Worlds, and an 85% off coupon to pick up the newest entry in the series, 2022’s Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, at a deep discount. Purchasing it also supports buildOn, a charity that aims “to break the cycle of poverty, illiteracy, and low expectations through service and education.”

The Lego Worlds Collide Humble Bundle is on sale now, and runs until Thursday August 22. Pay at least $15 / £11.61 to get the entire 19-item bundle, which offers a total value of $419 / £326.52. There’s not too long to take advantage of the savings, so don’t wait – simply click the button below.

