Not many of the experiences on the best survival games list capture the spirit of Subnautica, but some give it a good shot. Breathedge is like the series' wackier, less serious cousin, where instead of exploring an ocean, you're trapped in space and have limited oxygen. If you're looking for something to keep you occupied while you wait for Subnautica 2, you can get Breathedge and eight more survival games for just $12 with the latest Humble Bundle - and as far as I'm concerned, that is an absolute steal.

I'm still waiting patiently for an official Subnautica 2 release date to roll around, but for the time being, I'm glad I have games like Breathedge to keep me occupied. That's why the latest Humble Store deal is a great way to fill up your Steam library with familiar, yet unique adventures, ranging from dealing with post-Chernobyl nightmares to sorting out galactic funerals.

Breathedge is a personal favorite of mine. It's not perfect, but there's a clear attempt at delivering a Subnautica-style experience, with a comedic twist. You play as Man - a loving name if I've ever heard one - who finds himself in a universal conspiracy following an accident with his space hearse. That means you're left in the void of space, picking up scraps to make it through another day. It's all good, though, as you end up building a space station, so that's fun.

Alternatively, Chernobylite gives you an FPS game that is kind of like the Stalker series, but with its own interesting twists. Set in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, you play as Igor, who returns to the radioactive Pripyat to find out what happened to his fiancée, who went missing 30 years ago. Of course, like Stalker, Chernobylite delivers scares on par with the best horror games, and the radiation is the least of your worries.

Those are just two games, which on their own make the bundle worth it. However, there's also Conan Exiles, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, and more in this excellent collection of survival games. If you're keen to add a bunch of survival experiences to your library, you can grab the Lone Survivor bundle for just $12 / £10.68 at Humble Bundle, giving you $246 / £183.32 worth of games for a fraction of the price. Here's a list of the games included in the bundle below:

Conan Exiles

Chernobylite - Premium Edition

Forager

Duckside

Starsand

Breathedge

Above Snakes

Force of Nature 2: Ghost Keeper

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

While we wait for Subnautica 2 to leave the upcoming PC games list and join our libraries, these survival games give us plenty to do in the meantime. Personally, I think State of Decay 2 is one of the best zombie games ever, so you should have a great time with that. So long as you can survive the hordes, of course.

