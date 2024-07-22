Whether it’s connecting the world with transport links or becoming supreme leader of an island nation, management sims and city builders put you in control of some pretty wild scenarios. As you fight for peak productivity or total power, you gradually challenge your multitasking more and more as the stakes get higher and higher. Well, if you love that kind of rush, this new Humble Bundle is definitely worth taking a look at, because there are huge savings to be had on the Tropico and Railway Empire series.

Ranging from full games, to DLC, to coupons that give you a healthy discount on newer titles, the Management Material bundle is not to be missed. The ever-popular Tropico series is the star here, and its presence helps give you a sense of how good this bundle is in terms of value. Right now, the standard edition of Tropico 6 is currently $39.99/ £34.99 on Steam. This ridiculous Humble Bundle offer gives you the upgraded El Prez edition of the game, seven of its DLC expansions, and seven other full games (including Tropico 3, 4, and 5) for $15/ £11.71. That’s $466-worth of management game content for less than the price of Tropico 6 itself. Wild.

Alongside all that lovely Tropico-ness, Railway Empire and all nine of its post-launch DLC expansions have been thrown in. While Railway Empire can of course be a challenging game for management sim veterans, it can also be rather therapeutic.

The bundle also includes a coupon that’ll get you 25% off of its sequel, which came out last year.

The other games included in the bundle are Port Royale 3, Port Royale 4, and Spacebase Startopia.

This remarkable Management Material bundle ends on Wednesday, August 7 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET or Thursday, August 8 at 2am BST/ 11am AEST. Remember that all the content is given out as Steam codes, so keep that in mind. You can click the widget above to be taken to the Humble deal.

