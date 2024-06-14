Get $299 worth of great kids games for only $10

The latest Humble Bundle packs in $299 worth of games for kids and slashes the price to $10. With the summer holidays just around the corner, this is a great chance to grab an excellent deal and, most importantly, keep your kids entertained. The bundle includes two Peppa Pig games, Bratz, My Little Pony, and more.

Some of the inclusions have educational game qualities, such as Peppa Pig: World Adventures offering some basic geography lessons. Some of the bundled games even make an appearance on our list of the best videogames for kids, so Humble Bundle has clearly curated a solid bundle for young, inquisitive minds.

The Outright Games bundle includes the following games:

Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure

Peppa Pig: World Adventures

Rainbow High: Runway Rush

Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure

My Friend Peppa Pig

L.O.L. Surprise: B.B.’s Born to Travel

JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party

No matter how you look at it, $10 for $299 of games is a fantastic deal, and when you divide it by game, that’s just $0.80 each. The bundle is only available until Wedensday, June 26, 2024, so make sure you get it before then – your kids will thank you later.

Every Humble Bundle helps to raise money for charity, and in this case, it’s Special Effect, which works to make videogames more accessible to people living with disabilities. For more games for younger players, take a look at our list of the best Roblox games. If you want something a little more mature, our list of the best PC games is the place to go.

