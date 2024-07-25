Get $146 worth of platformer indie games for just $10

There’s a new Humble Bundle on the block, and it’s packed full of seriously cute indie games with quirky pixel-style art all at a fraction of their usual price. Celeste is probably the best of the bunch, but really, they’re all pretty fantastic.

If you’ve not heard of Celeste before, let me tell you about it. Not only does it provide possibly the tightest, most rewarding platforming experience in the history of the genre, but it has a practically transcendental soundtrack, too. Easily one of the best indie games, and one of the best platform games too, and that’s just one of the seven games you’re getting here.

You also get the crossover fighting game, Rivals of Aether (which is really fun and has a huge modding scene), esteemed action RPG, Children of Morta, and the forging game/management game, Anvil Saga, along with a range of others that are worth $146 / £113.03 in total.

Here’s a list of everything the Pixels With Porpoise bundle has to offer, with each game working out at $1.25 /£0.96 each and $10 / £7.71 for the lot:

Rivals of Aether

Anvil Saga

Children of Morta: Complete Edition

Hero’s Hour

Celeste

Webbed

Towerfall Ascension

Towerfall: Dark World (expansion)

Don’t forget that this bundle is only available until Sunday, August 4, 2024, so make sure to snap it up before then to avoid missing out.

This Humble Bundle supports WDC, Whale and Dolphin Conservation, the leading global charity dedicated to the conservation and protection of whales and dolphins.

Looking for some new games to play? Check out our list of the best relaxing games to play and the best building games for PC.

For updates on daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, you can follow us on Google News, or jump onto our PCGN deals tracker to keep an eye out for all the best bargains.