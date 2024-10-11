Grab nearly two dozen classic strategy, RPG, and FPS games at 94% off

Retro PC classics like Chasm: The Rift and Blade of Darkness are currently part of a massive Humble Bundle sale. For only $10 / £7.63, you can now own 23 PC classics from the late ’90s and early ’00s. Two of those classics particularly stand out for us here at PCGN.

Chasm: The Rift is one of the best old games in this Humble Bundle, and perhaps the most promising for boomer shooter fans. With grotesquely detailed monsters, innovative dismemberment mechanics, and conveniently destructive environments, it’s a heck of a fun time for those who miss the Quake era of FPS games.

For those who want to play a dark fantasy RPG, early ’00s PC gaming fans (such as yours truly) call Blade of Darkness a ‘prototype’ of the Dark Souls formula. Way before we had everything in the best soulslike games list, Blade of Darkness carved out a niche among hardcore gamers.

It bears many soulslike hallmarks, albeit with less subtle lore and more hacking things up into bloody pieces. A dark fantasy atmosphere, tough-as-nails combat, and multiple playstyles make the game feel familiar for FromSoftware acolytes. However, surprisingly forward-thinking features like dynamic lighting and a robust engine for in-game interactivity make it a pioneer of the genre.

In addition to these classics, you can enjoy over a dozen other titles as part of the deal. Here’s a list of other notable games included in the SNEG Video Game Classics Humble Bundle you may want to check out:

Diggles: The Myth of Fenris

Witchaven

Veil of Darkness

Necroddome

CyClones

The SNEG Classics Sale ends on Thursday, October 24, 2024. You can also pay more than $10 / £7.63 for the bundle, as all proceeds go towards Direct Relief. The charity will help those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the United States.

