Roleplaying and PC gaming have had a long, intertwined history dating back to the start of the medium. Computer RPGs have taken varying approaches to interpreting how to bring a tabletop game to life, and some have truly managed to make you feel like you’re in a DnD session. If you’ve ever wanted to gambol through history and experience some of the finest RPGs ever, this Humble Bundle will net you big savings on Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition, Planescape Torment Enhanced Edition, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, and much more.

The RPG masters at Beamdog and Owlcat are the main stars of this Humble Bundle – two developers who have taken over the genre in recent years with brilliant remasters and expansions as well as new interpretations of roleplaying systems. From the wonderfully remade Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition to newer titles like Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader, this Humble Bundle has more dice-rolling going on than an Age of Sigmar tournament.

The Beamdog & Owlcat RPG Masters bundle includes:

Baldur’s Gate: Deluxe Edition

Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition

Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition

Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Season Pass

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Season Pass

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Season Pass 2

Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader

85% off Mythforce voucher (redeemable on Steam)

All of this adds up to one of the meatiest RPG collections I’ve ever seen, and if nothing else it gets you the holy trinity of the first two Baldur’s Gate games and Planescape Torment – the latter of which is a title that will have you pondering what exactly can change the nature of a man, long after you turn the game off.

The Beamdog & Owlcat RPG Masters bundle runs until 6pm PDT / 9pm EDT Wednesday September 4 or Thursday September 5 at 2am BST / 3am CEST. To grab the full roster of games you’ll expect to pay $35 / £27.07, saving you $311 / £269.03 compared to buying everything individually.

Hit the button above to head over to Humble Bundle to pick it up for yourself. Note that these games all activate on Steam, so make sure you’re prepared to use that platform for your RPG adventures if you grab this bundle.

If you’re looking for something else instead, take a peek at our guide to the best DnD PC games you can play, as well as our picks for the very best strategy games on PC in 2024.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.