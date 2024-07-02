Get two of the best RPGs ever, and five more beloved games, for $20

Between System Shock 2, Deus Ex, Thief, and Deathloop, the immersive sim has a rich history on PC. Likewise, the fantasy RPG – where would the PC be as a platform without pioneering classics like Ultima, Diablo, and Baldur’s Gate? Celebrating Summer Games Done Quick, which runs until Saturday July 6, a new Humble Bundle gives you two of the best RPGs of all time, plus five other beloved Steam games, for $20. The Elder Scrolls Morrowind could be the best game Bethesda ever made. Dishonored is undoubtedly one of the finest role-playing ‘im sims’ ever. And it’s all in the name of an excellent cause.

We all admire Skyrim, and naturally The Elder Scrolls 6 release date is one of the most anticipated days in gaming’s (hopefully near) future, but Morrowind remains perhaps the best Bethesda RPG of all time. Primarily, it’s the setting. The eponymous coastal region is the perfect backdrop for a grimdark, dour, and occasionally sordid tale of warring gods. You also have the Morag Tong questline, one of the best the Fallout and Starfield studio has ever produced.

Couple Morrowind with Dishonored, Arkane’s beloved stealth and story game, and you’ve got yourself a superb double bill. The world of Dishonored is similarly harsh, inspired by the pestilence and excess of the Victorian age. Every level becomes a complex, compelling multi-tiered puzzle, as you delineate a path, choose when to eliminate and avoid your adversaries, and tactically deploy abilities to finally reach your assassination target.

Alongside Morrowind and Dishonored, the SGDQ Humble Bundle includes five other games all with glowing Steam ratings. Here’s the full list:

The Elder Scrolls Morrowind: Game of the Year Edition

Dishonored

Blazing Chrome

Hyperbolica

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore

Penny’s Big Breakaway

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

You can pay varying prices for differently sized bundles, but if you want everything, the SGDQ Humble Bundle is $20 / £15.81. That’s $154 / £121.52 worth of games for the price of one. Even better, proceeds from the bundle go to the charity Doctors Without Borders, which provides medical care to people affected by disasters, conflict, and epidemics. If you want to get the SGDQ Humble Bundle, just click the button below.

Otherwise, if you’re a big Morrowind fan, you might want to try some of the best old games that still run on PC, or maybe, if you prefer sneaking through Dishonored, get the best stealth games ever made.

