Get 10 games to play with your friends for $10 with Humble's Squad Goals bundle

The latest bundle on Humble Bundle, called Squad Goals, includes 10 multiplayer games for as little as $10, so get your mates involved.

If you're anything like my friends and me, you're constantly switching between new games to play as a squad. Warzone has been and gone for us, Arc Raiders lived a short life, and now we're on the search for something new. If you're looking for some options, the Humble Bundle Squad Goals bundle is the perfect place to start. Featuring 10 games for as little as $10, you're not committing much for what could be your next favorite game.

Much like any Humble Bundle bundle, how much you pay is somewhat up to you. In this case, you need to pay a minimum of $10. Considering the full price of all the games in the bundle adds up to well over $100, that's a more than fair price.

The Squad Goals bundle features some big hitters as well. In it, you'll find Content Warning and Human Fall Flat, both of which are great multiplayer games. The full list of games is:

TMNT: Splintered Fate

TMNT: Splintered Fate Metalhead DLC

PlateUp!

Murky Divers

KeyWe

Kitchen Wars

Content Warning

Human Fall Flat

PHOGS

Kritter: Defend Together

The bundle also includes a 30% off discount code for another game, called Pratfall, so you can grab that as a little added bonus.

If these games look like ones you and your friends will enjoy, you can pick up Humble Bundle's Squad Goals bundle for as little as $10 until August 1, 2026.