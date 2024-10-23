Grab 13 retro Atari titles for just $20 in this Steam Deck games bundle

Humble is once again targeting Steam Deck owners with its latest release, but this time it’s an Atari retro game bundle, with 13 classic games that have been ‘recharged’ for modern play. The complete bundle costs just $20, which means you’re saving $119 against the $139 total value of the games.

The Steam Deck is still the best handheld gaming PC for anyone looking for the easiest route into gaming on the go. Despite rumblings of a new version of the device to follow the Steam Deck OLED, Valve has since rubbished the idea of releasing yearly models, and will instead only release the Steam Deck 2 when the technology is truly ready.

Here are the games included in the Atari Retro Recharge bundle:

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – Steam Deck Playable

Caverns of Mars: Recharged – Steam Deck Playable

Bezerk: Recharged – Steam Deck Verified

Quantum: Recharged – Steam Deck Playable

Breakout: Recharged – Steam Deck Verified

Yars: Recharged – Steam Deck Playable

Gravitar: Recharged – Steam Deck Playable

Missile Command: Recharged – Steam Deck Playable

Asteroids: Recharged – Steam Deck Verified

Centipede: Recharged – Steam Deck Playable

Black Widow: Recharged – Steam Deck Playable

This is a fantastic bundle for video game buffs who love to go back and experience older games from a much simpler time in the industry. These Atari Recharged versions are perfect because they do just enough to upgrade the experience for modern machines, without completely stripping the games of their old-school charm.

As with any Humble Bundle, you can choose what you pay, but in order to unlock all of the games included in this deal, the minimum you’ll need to pay is $20 (£15.33). This bundle shows once again that Humble understands the appeal of handheld-friendly games, and every title in this Atari bundle is at least rated Playable on the Steam Deck.

In addition to the 13 games in the bundle, you also get two coupons. One is for a 10% discount on Yars Rising while the other offers 10% off the Atari 50 expanded edition DLC.

This bundle is in support of ‘Take This.’, a mental health nonprofit serving the video game industry and those who play games, with resources and training to reduce the stigma around mental illness.

For more details on the best titles to play on the Steam Deck, you can check out our best Steam Deck games guide, where every game has been hand picked and tested for your peace of mind.