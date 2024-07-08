Act fast to save a colossal 95% off the price of these eight VR games

Time is running out to jump on Humble’s latest game bundle for virtual reality enthusiasts. This Devolver Digital publisher deal sees eight VR games available for just 5% of the full MSRP. You’ll pay only $10 for these games rather than the full $189, a saving that is too good to let slip, and you have just days left to grab it.

Many of the best VR games don’t often start at a traditional $60 or $70 MSRP, but the specialist hardware is where the biggest cost burden sits. If you’ve purchased one of the best VR headsets, you may want to supplement it with some great, price-savvy games, making this Humble Bundle a no-brainer.

I wrote about this Devolver Digital VR Humble Bundle when it was first released, noting that the proceeds from the deal are being donated to Special Effect, an incredible charity supporting those who are physically disabled through access to accessibility tools to help them engage with video games.

You only have until Friday, July 12 to capitalize on this deal before it’s gone forever. As a quick reminder, here are the games included in the Devolver Digital VR Humble Bundle.

Gorn

Tentacular

The Talos Principle VR

Serious Sam 3 VR

Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope

Serious Sam VR: The Second Encounter

Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter

Block’hood VR

The eight games included in this bundle span various genres from first-person shooters to cozy puzzlers. The minimum you have to pay to access all eight games is $10 (£7.84). It’s not often that you can genuinely save $179 (£139.99) and get good games in return. As a comparison, $189 will get you three copies of Baldur’s Gate 3 at its MSRP.

Should you be feeling generous, or can spare the extra cash, you have the option to pay more for this bundle and further support the Special Effect charity. It’s by no means a requirement, but every extra dollar to a charity like this makes a huge difference to lives around the world.

While you’re over on the Humble site, you can also check out this month’s the July Humble Choice selection, which includes eight brilliant Steam Deck games for one incredibly low price.