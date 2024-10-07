Save an enormous $117 on these seven great Steam Deck games

Another incredible Steam Deck bundle just dropped, thanks to Humble. This time you can get seven twin-stick indie games for just $12, a huge saving of $117 compared to their MSRP.

The Steam Deck is one of the best handheld gaming PCs, and it shines brightest when playing indie titles that almost feel like they were designed with the console in mind. Every game in this Twin Stick ‘Em Up bundle plays great on the Deck, even if Valve’s rating doesn’t reflect this situation.

Here are the games in the Twin Stick ‘Em Up Humble Bundle:

The Ascent: Cyber Edition – Steam Deck Playable

– Steam Deck Playable OTXO – Steam Deck Verified

– Steam Deck Verified The Last Stand: Aftermath – Unsupported but works with Proton Experimental

– Unsupported but works with Proton Experimental Windowkill – No rating but works

– No rating but works Ruiner – Steam Deck Verified

– Steam Deck Verified Go Mech Ball – Steam Deck Verified

– Steam Deck Verified Lone Ruin – No rating but works

The total value of this Humble Bundle is $129 (£97.94), but it can now be yours for just $12 (£8.96). To purchase the Twin Stick ‘Em Up bundle, you can follow this link.

While all the games in this bundle are great for the Steam Deck, there are two of my favorite twin-stick games included in this bundle, and I want to shine a spotlight on them.

The first is The Ascent, a game I actually reviewed when it first came out, albeit for a different publication. A grim cyberpunk dystopian world sets the tone for a harrowing game that feels oppressive from the start. Thankfully, there is some dark humor spread throughout, and the combat, while not immediately clicking with me, ended up being the part of the game I enjoyed the most.

An RPG at heart, The Ascent will have you taking on missions of increasing risk all to get to the bottom of a mystery in which your character is invested. The rest of the criminal underworld is stuck in a power struggle, and each boss uses you as a pawn to further their own needs.

Thanks to the Cyber Edition being included in this bundle, you not only get the base game but also the CyberSec and Cyber Warrior packs and the Cyber Heist DLC.

The other game I want to highlight is OTXO, a Hotline Miami-inspired top-down shooter with roguelike elements and a genuinely intriguing story that unfolds more and more each time you start a run.

Its black-and-white design choice is justified when you see and feel the impact of the bright red bloodstains that come flying from your enemies, turning the Steam Deck display into a violent Jackson Pollock painting of your own creation.

While I speak highly of these two games, all seven titles in this bundle are great in their own right and are well worth the low asking price. Given that this is a Humble Bundle, you can opt to pay more than the requested amount in order to support the selected charity, which in this case is the World Central Kitchen.

These handheld-targeted bundles are a great way to expand your Steam Deck library and sometimes feature some of the best Steam Deck games money can buy for a fraction of the price.