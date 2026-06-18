Humble Bundle's Upload VR Showcase Bundle includes nine big VR games for just $18

Following the Upload VR Showcase for Summer 2026 taking place a few days ago, Humble Bundle is celebrating with the release of a new VR-themed bundle. The bundle includes nine games, all of which are highly rated VR games from the last few years. The games are cheap too, with the whole bundle coming in at just $18.

There are three options for the bundle: one that includes two games, one that includes five of the games, and one that includes all nine of the games. If you want to get all of the games, you need to pay a minimum of $18. As always with Humble Bundle packages, there is only a minimum spend. You can pay more if you'd like, with that money going to charity.

The full list of games included in the Humble Bundle Upload VR Showcase Bundle is:

Among Us 3D: VR

Zero Caliber VR

Tactical Assault VR

Ancient Dungeon

Arizona Sunshine Remake

VTOL VR

Zero Caliber 2 Remastered

Metro Awakening

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow

Humble Bundle says that the full bundle of nine games is more than $199 of value, so it's well worth picking up if you don't already own the majority of the games.

The Humble Bundle Upload VR Showcase Bundle is live now and will run until Wednesday, July 8, 2026.