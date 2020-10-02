Humble Choice’s October games have been revealed

A new month is here, and that means it’s time for a new selection of games from the Humble Choice bundle. As always, the bundle offers a selection of a dozen different PC games at a modest price, perfect for cozying up as the northern hemisphere moves into its chillier months. This month’s bundle includes everything from the dictatorial city-builder, Tropico 6, to the Final Fantasy Tactics-inspired SRPG, Fae Tactics.

The Humble Choice October Bundle contains 12 games, and as usual, you can grab a selection of three titles with the Basic subscription. The promotion which allows Premium and Classic subscribers to keep all 12 games is still ongoing, however, so you don’t have to make any tough choices at the higher membership tiers.

This month’s lead-off title is Tropico 6: El Prez edition, which includes both the base game and a bit of extra content to help you lead a more lavish lifestyle. For fans of building games, there’s Autonauts, for fans of strategy games, there’s Fae Tactics, and for fans of grim story games, there’s the Sunless Bundle with Sunless Sea and Sunless Skies.

You can also get Shadows: Awakening, Fantasy Blacksmith, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Goat of Duty, The Uncertain Episode 1: The Last Quiet Day, Basement, Lightmatter, and Iron Danger.

