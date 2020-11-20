Fallout 76, The Witcher 3, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey are cheap in Humble’s fall sale

Humble has just launched its fall sale, and there’s a hefty lineup of hearty discounts on a bunch of the best RPG games, open-world games, multiplayer games, and – heck! – the best PC games right now. Live from now through December 1, the sale’s well worth a browse if you’re on the lookout for some goodies for cheap.

As you can see if you head to the Humble fall sale page, some behemoth roleplayers are going for less at the moment, including The Witcher 3 GOTY edition, which is 70% off, making it just £10.49 / $14.99, while Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is 75% off – so, £20.99 / $24.99. If you somehow haven’t yet scooped up a copy of Skyrim yet, now could be a good time, as the special edition is discounted 60%, meaning you can pick it up for £11.99 / $15.99.

Elsewhere in the sale, discounted RPGs and MMORPGs include The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, Fallout 76: Wastelanders, and Borderlands 3 (all 67% off), as well as Code Vein (60% off), Dark Souls II (75% off), and Dark Souls: Remastered and The Outer Worlds (both 50% off).

Other big hitters in the fall sale include No Man’s Sky and Monster Hunter: World, which are both half-price right now, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (discounted 35%), Doom Eternal – which is in the running for The Game Awards’ GOTY category – at 67% off, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (75% off), and Hitman 2 Gold Edition which is discounted an eye-watering 80%.

As part of Humble’s fall sale, a bunch of publishers have got their own ranges of discounts, too, so it’s worth taking a look through the Bethesda, Capcom, Rockstar, Activision, Deep Silver, Focus Home Interactive, Paradox, and WB Games sections if you’re a fan of those studios’ titles.

The sale ends December 1, so be sure to visit before then if you’re keen to scoop up some goodies for cheap. Or, take a look at our lists of the best free PC games and free MMOs if you’d prefer to try something new for the ultimate low price of nothing.