It’s fair to say the response to Hunt Showdown 1896 has been a mixed one. Five years after it first launched, the backwater extraction shooter from legendary PC developer Crytek – who previously brought us Crysis and the original Far Cry – has kicked off a brand new era acting as a soft relaunch for the FPS game. Combined with a free weekend to celebrate, the change has seen Hunt Showdown reach all-new Steam player count highs, but it’s also been met with a ‘mostly negative’ user review score. In response, Crytek delivers a special developer update.

Hunt Showdown 1896 is a dramatic revamp that pushes the game onto the improved CryEngine 5.11 while also introducing a new Colorado map and a completely reworked interface. It’s this latter part that has seemingly proved the real issue for players – despite reaching a record high of 60,124 concurrent players, the FPS game has seen its recent user review score on Steam plummet to just 33%. The overall score remains ‘mostly positive,’ but it’s similarly been dragged down to 78% thanks to the negative feedback.

In response, design director Dennis Schwarz delivers a concise developer update “to address a series of improvements around key pain points in the user interface and user experience shipped with our recent launch. Launching a new user interface for Hunt Showdown 1896 has been a major undertaking,” he explains, “and, to be clear, we are continuing to refine and redesign the user interface in several key areas.”

Schwarz states that “Hunter and gear selection, presentation of inventory and loadouts, as well as memorizing filter and sorting options are clearly short of the mark and are prioritized for reworks.” He says the team’s focus is on the core loop and making it easier to recruit and equip hunters between matches.

First on the cards is the gear screen. “The player’s current equipped gear configuration will have a new layout,” Schwarz says. The rework will allow you to jump between weapons, tools, consumables, and traits without having to exit to the previous menu. You’ll be able to swap between equipment details and a “paper doll view that allows interaction with the hunter’s various inventory slots.”

The top navigation menu will get a new ‘play’ button that takes you to the lobby screen more smoothly, which should allow you to jump into games quickly without having to navigate past the news page first. The lobby has also been improved, allowing you to switch modes without needing to return to the home screen. “This unifies the game mode lobbies for Bounty Hunt, Soul Survivor, and the Shooting Range for consistency and ease of use,” Schwarz notes.

Elsewhere, the mission summary, team details, and last match statistics are all being combined into one single screen. The Prestige menu will be updated “to clearly show what rewards players get at each Prestige level.” That’s all for now, although Schwarz adds, “Please bear with us as we keep on refining menus and updating systems across the game over the next updates.”

“We are extremely grateful for the largest player base the game has ever seen and are eager to keep improving the game and growing the community with each new update,” Schwarz concludes. If you’re curious to try it out for yourself, Hunt Showdown 1896 is 20% off through Thursday August 22, meaning you’ll pay $23.99 / £20.79, and it’s still temporarily a free Steam game until Monday August 19, when the free weekend will conclude.

If that’s not enough, we have even more of the best multiplayer games to put your skills to the test. If you’re a real explorer at heart, you’ll find plenty of places to wander among the best open-world games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.