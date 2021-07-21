Hunt: Showdown’s new DeSalle map puts the “dead” in Red Dead

Survival horror game Hunt: Showdown has just received its third map, and it’s a trip into a truly western setting. DeSalle is easily Hunt: Showdown’s most ambitious map to date, featuring a Western town and complexes that are more than a little reminiscent of certain areas in Red Dead Redemption 2 – just with way more scary monsters.

DeSalle is roughly divided into two main complexes, upper and lower DeSalle, although these areas intertwine with each other quite a bit. The town proper features a saloon (with working saloon doors to burst through menacingly) and a train station, but there’s plenty more to find in the outlying areas as you hunt down supernatural bounties and rival players. Forked River Fishery looms in the fog on the riverside, and the Kingsnake Mine offers plenty of creepy corridors and tunnels to explore.

There’s an old country mansion (similar in style to Braithwaite Manor, just outside of Rhodes in Red Dead Redemption 2) , the army stockade Fort Bolden, a farm estate that seems likely to have hosted cult activity, and a quarry and stone mill. Plenty of places, in other words, for Hunt: Showdown’s most evil beasties to lurk, waiting for you to track them down.

You can check out some of the new areas in this trailer:

The new map joins Stillwater Bayou and Lawson Delta to bring Hunt: Showdown’s map count to three. It’s a free update, but if you have yet to take the plunge, Hunt: Showdown is currently 50% off on Steam, and lots of its add-on DLC is on sale as well.

If you’ve been away for a while, now might be a good time to come back – Hunt: Showdown now has a series of single-player trials to complete if you want to hone your skills before you square off against fellow bounty hunters online.