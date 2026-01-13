Grab Hunt Showdown 1896 while the FPS is cheaper than ever in this bargain of a bundle

Before the hype around Arc Raiders and the disappointment leading up to Marathon, Hunt: Showdown was the extraction shooter to play. Since its launch in 2018, I've been hunting bounties, shaking my aim all over the place because of anxiety, and then inevitably dying and finding myself back to square one. After seven years of updates and counting, it's in a great spot and remains exhilarating to play, and you can grab it for its lowest price ever in this limited-time bundle.

After a re-launch that cemented it as one of the best FPS games, it is now called Hunt: Showdown 1896. It still has the same hardcore approach to gunplay, with limited resources and intense gunfights between other bounty hunters, as well as those all too powerful monsters, but with engine improvements and plenty of new content.

The best way to describe Hunt: Showdown 1896 is that it's a chaotic blend of horror, Arc Raiders, and Red Dead Redemption, casting you into a Wild West sort of world but with a tantalizingly dark atmosphere. You feel the weight of your guns as they fire bullets, and each shot feels impactful. You have to be careful, though, because sometimes you only have so much ammo to use, and in those cases, each shot must be carefully considered - you won't want to waste bullets.

Each match starts with you picking a hunter, choosing your next bounty, and then hoping you make it out of the map alive. If you do, well, you come out with your gear and XP, but if you don't, well, you can say goodbye to that familiar face. Next time, you'll have to use another hunter. It's the same gamble you face with any challenging extraction shooter, but what makes Hunt: Showdown so unique is that the world feels alive and immersive in absolutely horrifying ways, and I'm all for it.

Fortunately for those who haven't played it, Hunt: Showdown 1896 comes with the latest batch of Humble Choice games, meaning you're technically only paying $2 for it. In reality, it's actually $14.99 / £11.49 for Humble Choice, but you also get another seven games alongside it, and that's a price you can't find even with the steepest discounts during Steam sales. As for the other games included, look no further than the list below for the full Humble Choice selection for January 2026:

Hunt: Showdown 1896

Sonic Frontiers

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered

Etrian Odyssey II HD

Nice Day for Fishing

Metal Slug Tactics

Settlement Survival

Wizard of Legend 2

If you find yourself enjoying Hunt: Showdown 1896 - and I'm sure you will - Humble is also offering a discount on a bundle of DLCs. For just $16 / £14.25, you can get 10 DLCs with the Hunt Showdown Choice Essential bundle, making them remarkably cheap, especially when compared to buying them individually on Steam. In any case, I hope to see you on the next bounty hunt.