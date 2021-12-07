Hunt: Showdown now lets you manage your inventory while in the field

Haunted weird west co-op game Hunt: Showdown just got a handy new feature in its latest patch that lets you rearrange your inventory while out in the field. It’s simple to use and will let you stick things in the hotbar slots you’re accustomed to, even after picking up a bunch of gear off a downed rival hunter.

Here’s how the new system works. You select the item you want to move so you’re holding it in front of you. Then, simply hold down the key for the inventory slot in which you want to place it. Your inventory will automatically rearrange, and whatever item had been in the new inventory slot will swap to the slot you’ve just moved the first item out of.

It’s a pretty elegant solution to field inventory management, since it doesn’t require you to actually pull up a screen-covering inventory menu to do it. Bear in mind that you’ll only be able to swap around items that share the same type, so weapons have to go in weapon slots, while consumables can only go in consumable slots.

Here’s a video showing the new system in action:

The latest patch, 1.7.1, makes a few additional updates and fixes to Hunt: Showdown as well. The sound effects for silenced weapons have been improved to bring them in line with the new Vetterli 71 Karabiner Silencer. The devs say this is a purely aesthetic change, and that there’s no change to the range at which silenced weapons can be heard.

You can read the full patch notes on Steam.