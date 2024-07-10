Hunt Showdown is about to get cheaper forever, but there’s a catch

Hunt: Showdown has been a mainstay in the multiplayer FPS space since it first came out back in 2019. Over the many years since then, the game’s shown staying power greater or equal to other entries to the genre, like Escape From Tarkov, PUBG, and Destiny 2, by putting out a steady stream of updates and additions that keep the experience fresh. One of the largest of these updates is set for next month, five years on from Hunt: Showdown’s launch, and will include an engine upgrade, new map, design tweaks, and more. It will also, we’ve just learned, be accompanied by a pricing rework that will see the base game made permanently cheaper.

Hunt: Showdown has accumulated a ton of DLC over the years, the multiplayer game regularly putting out new player characters and weapons. In a post made today on the game’s official website, its creators state that the cost of this DLC will soon change along with the major update’s launch. The post explains that DLC prices “will witness various increases and decreases across all regions” with Blood Bonds “[following] a similar model across upcoming updates.”

“Starting from 11th July on PC … the price for the base game will be reduced globally,” the post also states. “For some regions prices will drop by as much as 30%, while other regions may see a smaller decrease.”

The post concludes by explaining that Hunt: Showdown’s creator “will be closely monitoring the impact of these [price] changes on our players going forward and will continue to adjust the prices further in the future if necessary.”

Ahead of the base game’s price reduction, Hunt: Showdown is also available at 65% off ($13.99 USD / £12.59) until tomorrow July 11 on Steam. You can grab a copy right here.

