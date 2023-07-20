Hyenas release date speculation, gameplay, trailers, and more

When is the Hyenas release date? The last type of game you’d expect from Total War developers Creative Assembly is a hero shooter that pits five teams of three against each other in a fight for dominance and sweet, sweet loot. However, the team has had success outside the strategy bubble, with Alien Isolation still hailed as one of the best horror experiences, so there’s every chance that Hyenas resonates with the hero shooter audience.

With that in mind, it’s time to see what is coming to Hyenas, including every character coming to the FPS game, what the gameplay is like, and details about the maps on offer. We also have details about each of the currently revealed characters, as well as the special abilities they have to offer. It may be some time before the Hyenas release date, but you can get a head start by checking out how to access the closed alpha tests and what the Hyenas system requirements are.

Hyenas release date speculation

The Hyenas release date is sometime in 2023 and will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. This date was revealed with the initial announcement.

Neither Sega nor Creative Assembly has confirmed the official Hyenas release date, so it’s anybody’s guess if the shooter will make the projected 2023 release; however, there are plenty of opportunities so far to play the game in closed alpha tests.

How to get into the Hyenas alpha tests

The only way to get access to the Hyenas closed alpha tests is to sign up via the Hyenas website. Note that this is only accessible on PC via Steam, and you must link your Steam account to the Creative Assembly account required to log in.

Hyenas trailers

First announced during Summer Game Fest 2022, we’ve not seen a lot of Hyenas in motion via official sources, but the team at Creative Assembly mentioned that you take on the role of a team of thieves raiding interstellar shopping malls. Earth has collapsed, and the rich have decided that the only way forward is to colonize Mars. Those left behind live in a slum known as the Taint, but by teaming up with other like-minded individuals, you can get fame and glory by stealing pop-culture and Sega-inspired artifacts.

Those who have played Hyenas say that its extraction-based gameplay is not quite the same as that found in Escape from Tarkov, where you must grab as much as you can and exfiltrate before you perish at the hands of your rivals or Mars security. We also got a taste of Hyenas’ main gimmick – Zero G combat, with players floating around massive areas trying to shoot each other.

Hyenas characters

Each of the Hyenas characters has a unique ability that makes them stand out, from helping infiltrate the malls and bypassing security to helping their teammates escape with all the loot. Here are all the Hyenas characters we know of so far:

Commander Wright – an astronaut equipped with a highly adaptable foam gun that traps enemies, creates defensive structures to block attacks, or generates platforms to help teammates escape danger.

– an astronaut equipped with a highly adaptable foam gun that traps enemies, creates defensive structures to block attacks, or generates platforms to help teammates escape danger. Prima – a ballerina with an Uzi, Prima uses her flexibility and speed to get one up over the competition, with a little bit of help from her Zero G harness to change direction mid-flight.

– a ballerina with an Uzi, Prima uses her flexibility and speed to get one up over the competition, with a little bit of help from her Zero G harness to change direction mid-flight. Galaxia – a drag queen with a futuristic shotgun; Galaxia also has a special Zero G force shield that captures projectiles before flinging them back at the enemy.

– a drag queen with a futuristic shotgun; Galaxia also has a special Zero G force shield that captures projectiles before flinging them back at the enemy. The Pro – this masked man with a shotgun can deploy turrets to pin down the enemy.

– this masked man with a shotgun can deploy turrets to pin down the enemy. Doc Hotfix – a gamer who uses a healing drone to patch up teammates when hurt.

– a gamer who uses a healing drone to patch up teammates when hurt. Digits – a former roadie for the most chaotic rockstars on Earth, he is a pyrotechnics expert who flings firework-emitting discs to damage nearby enemies.

– a former roadie for the most chaotic rockstars on Earth, he is a pyrotechnics expert who flings firework-emitting discs to damage nearby enemies. Mozie – an opportunist at heart, Mozie is already famous for robbing The Black Swan. He uses sticky rockets to cling onto foes before making them explode.

– an opportunist at heart, Mozie is already famous for robbing The Black Swan. He uses sticky rockets to cling onto foes before making them explode. El Silbon – her sniper rifle has the added ability to reveal the locations of nearby enemies and rival crews, whether they’re hidden or not.

– her sniper rifle has the added ability to reveal the locations of nearby enemies and rival crews, whether they’re hidden or not. Hero-Ki – this Sonic the Hedgehog fanboy with a submachine gun has the technology to disguise himself as an enemy, infiltrating their position and gunning them down when they least expect it.

Hyenas maps

So far, we’ve only seen a couple of Hyenas maps, each a floating shopping mall in space but with different themes. They’re all part of the Plundership and will have Zero-G sections as well as tons of loot to rob. Here are all the currently revealed Hyenas maps:

We Took Manhattan – a mall that has recreations of iconic New York landmarks and eating joints. We see the Statue of Liberty, as well as a faithful recreation of Katz’s Delicatessen, which famously appeared in When Harry Met Sally.

– a mall that has recreations of iconic New York landmarks and eating joints. We see the Statue of Liberty, as well as a faithful recreation of Katz’s Delicatessen, which famously appeared in When Harry Met Sally. Greed Is Good – an homage to the 1980s, this mall is decorated with old-school PCs, keytar decorations, and tons of neon signs with magenta and orange color schemes.

