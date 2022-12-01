Tarkov-like battle royale game Hyenas hits alpha, sign ups open now

Escape from Tarkov-like battle royale game and extraction shooter Hyenas, from Total War’s Creative Assembly, hits alpha with FPS fans able to sign up now

Tarkov-like battle royale game Hyenas hits alpha, sign ups open now: A member of the Pack from FPS game Hyenas holds some loot

Published:

Hyenas

Escape from Tarkov and Marauders-style battle royale game Hyenas, in the works from Total War and Alien Isolation developers Creative Assembly, enters a new playable alpha, with Sega and FPS game fans able to sign up for the tester right now.

The Hyenas alpha will run from Friday December 2, starting 1pm PST / 4pm EST /9pm GMT / 10pm CEST, and conclude on Sunday December 4. Inspired by extraction shooters such as Escape from Tarkov and Marauders, Hyenas takes place in a dystopian future whereby the world’s richest people have abandoned planet earth in ships full of loot and artefacts. Your job, as one of the playable Pack, is to loot the luxurious crafts, steal as much as you can, and get out alive.

Developed by Alien Isolation and Total War’s Creative Assembly, and published by Sega, Hyenas features squad-based zero-gravity combat, with alpha 1.10 bringing improvements to the UI, controls, and the HUD.

“We’ve heard your feedback and will be bringing new features and improvements that will enhance your games, along with a few extra community surprises thrown in,” Alex Hunnisett, Creative Assembly’s live product director, explains. “At the core of this game is you, our players, and the Pack. It’s great to be able to create and evolve this experience for you to enjoy.”

YouTube Thumbnail

You can sign up for the Hyenas alpha right now over at the game’s official site. Creative Assembly previously talked to us about the upcoming shooter, explaining how fast-paced, movement-driven gunplay forms Hyena’s core, eschewing the survival focus that underlies a lot of modern FPS games.

If you’re gearing up for the Hyenas alpha, you might want to try some other fantastic multiplayer games, or maybe the best co-op games on PC. You can also check out the best space games, if plundering billionaire’s ships for gold and goodies is right up your street.

More from PCGamesN

After freelancing for Edge and Vice, Ed joined PCGamesN in 2022, where he is symbiotically connected to the news matrix - especially on Fallout: New Vegas mods, GTA 6 release date rumours, Modern Warfare 2 guns, Warzone loadouts, and Red Dead Redemption 2. He's still trying to beat his personal speedrun record for Resident Evil.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.