Tarkov-like battle royale game Hyenas hits alpha, sign ups open now

Escape from Tarkov and Marauders-style battle royale game Hyenas, in the works from Total War and Alien Isolation developers Creative Assembly, enters a new playable alpha, with Sega and FPS game fans able to sign up for the tester right now.

The Hyenas alpha will run from Friday December 2, starting 1pm PST / 4pm EST /9pm GMT / 10pm CEST, and conclude on Sunday December 4. Inspired by extraction shooters such as Escape from Tarkov and Marauders, Hyenas takes place in a dystopian future whereby the world’s richest people have abandoned planet earth in ships full of loot and artefacts. Your job, as one of the playable Pack, is to loot the luxurious crafts, steal as much as you can, and get out alive.

Developed by Alien Isolation and Total War’s Creative Assembly, and published by Sega, Hyenas features squad-based zero-gravity combat, with alpha 1.10 bringing improvements to the UI, controls, and the HUD.

“We’ve heard your feedback and will be bringing new features and improvements that will enhance your games, along with a few extra community surprises thrown in,” Alex Hunnisett, Creative Assembly’s live product director, explains. “At the core of this game is you, our players, and the Pack. It’s great to be able to create and evolve this experience for you to enjoy.”

You can sign up for the Hyenas alpha right now over at the game’s official site. Creative Assembly previously talked to us about the upcoming shooter, explaining how fast-paced, movement-driven gunplay forms Hyena’s core, eschewing the survival focus that underlies a lot of modern FPS games.

