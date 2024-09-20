Hyper Demon is a surreal FPS unlike anything else on the market. Fast-paced arena shooter action is combined with brain-melting visuals that mess with your perspective and blast your peepers with color. Celebrating its two-year anniversary, developer Sorath has done the unthinkable and added a secret one-of-a-kind PvP mode.

Hyper Demon’s PvP mode doesn’t sacrifice what made the FPS game great in the first place. Firstly, accessing this secret PvP is a challenge of its own, requiring you to find a bird in the lobby area and interact with it. Continuing its esoteric style, Hyper Demon PvP is actually a global 1v1 arena. What does that mean exactly? It means every player is queueing to get into a single server which fits only two players at a time.

The first two players enter the arena and the winner stays on while the rest of the queue spectates the battle like it’s the Roman colosseum. Though it’s far from its 365-player peak of launch day, this update has brought a few players back, making this competitive arena all the more intense as the number of onlookers grows.

Don’t worry, though. If spectating and waiting in queues sounds boring to you, there is a quickplay setting to challenge other players on the sidelines. Thankfully, even this feature has a twist, as the winner of this duel will rise up the queue.

The goal is to grow the enemy player’s weak spot by damaging it, before landing the lethal blow. You have a shield for protection, though this shrinks when active or taking damage, and will only recharge after it has been fully destroyed. As you can imagine, it gets incredibly intense, not just because all eyes are on you.

Hyper Demon is available at a 75% discount on Steam until Wednesday, September 25, costing just $3.74 / £2.84. You can check it out right here.

Hyper Demon’s refreshing PvP mode once again demonstrates why it’s one of the best indie games on PC, having earned itself a 90% positive review score on Steam. When you’re done with Hyper Demon, why not check out one of the best PC games next?

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.