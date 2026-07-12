Hytale boss decides to break silence on its Chapter 1 update: "Asking everyone to run on faith for months isn't great"

Hytale has now been out for six months, following its miraculous resurrection at the hands of Hypixel Founder Simon Collins-Laflamme. I've dipped into the sandbox game on somewhat regular occasion, and have been generally quite impressed by what's already there in its starting state. The big question among the community of late is what its first major early access update will bring, however. The Hytale boss explains that the team was deliberately keeping this well under wraps, but he says that's now about to change.

Collins-Laflamme took to X to discuss Hytale Chapter 1 "and why we've been so quiet about it." The original plan at Hypixel was to keep the entirety of the new content completely hidden until release day, in order for it to be "one big surprise" for players to discover. "I still believe in that for impact," he remarks, "but there's a downside I've been thinking about.

"Until we have a chapter or two actually out, all you see from us is weekly patches and foundation work, and from your point of view it's fair to wonder if the new content is actually happening." He goes on to say that the "hard part internally" for the team as things stand is not a lack of things it could show, but instead keeping track of just how many different elements it's got in production at once.

Collins-Laflamme acknowledges that the team has yet to ship any significant new content updates, and notes that this is "by design," as Hypixel doesn't want to try and push sales before it feels like the game will make the first impression it desires. "But actions speak louder than words," he admits. "Asking everyone to run on faith for months isn't great either. We know how that went in the past. So I'm going to be more open about what's behind the scenes."

You can expect a full blog post in the coming "week or so" that will explain some of what's currently in development for Chapter 1. "Quite a bit of what's in production isn't chapter content at all," Collins-Laflamme adds. "A few of these things are honestly blog post material on their own, and a couple deserve a mini showcase down the line."

This first proper update will be "light on final visuals," focusing instead on "explanations and work-in-progress peeks," ensuring that the majority of the surprise can still be kept for the launch itself. It's sounding pretty substantial, however: Collins-Laflamme mentions that he's already put a first draft together, and upon seeing it, Hypixel Community Manager 'BuddhaCat' simply commented, "Damn, this is a big boi." I'll be waiting with bated breath.