With just a couple of days to go before Hytale attempts to do what Riot Games couldn't (release), Simon Collins-Laflamme and the Hypixel Studios team continue to showcase some of the features the long-delayed crafting game will include at launch next week. Much of the recent focus has been on player creation features, with the Entity Tool - part of its larger Creative Tooling menu - being the latest.

Showcased in an eight-minute video on the Hytale YouTube channel, the idea of freely rotating objects to create a cozy tavern has managed to amass 100,000 views in under 24 hours. And that's not counting in-app views on X and wherever else gleefully hopeful Minecraft kiddos-now-adults may have found it. Simon, the founder of Hypixel Studio and key figurehead of the Hytale project, even called out the video ahead of time, saying "Creative mode enjoyers, this one is for you!"

Now, rotating a knife and intersecting it with a worn map on a table suggest it was slammed through said surface with determined flair and a glint in someone's eye is nothing new. But how would that look in Minecraft? It wouldn't. That's right, it wouldn't look. But we certainly doubt the point of this video is to dunk on the game's inspiration. Hytale has always been about setting "out on an adventure built for both creation and play," and having the ability to shape the maps you share with your friends to such a granular degree will play a big part in its longevity and replay value. If you can imagine it, you can make it - that sort of thing.

The lengthy video showcases how you can rotate, scale, move, and place objects like signs, weapons, potions, and even live creatures to decorate the world as you see fit. Will you see the backside of the moose shoved into a wall to make a mounted trophy? They didn't show that important detail, but maybe the teaching is that you can always box it off with a stack of empty crates. What you can't see won't hurt you, right? Use your imaginations, people!

Looking at the comments and discussions, can I just say how glad I am to see that I'm not the only one wondering about the implications of wedging a live animal into a wall? Can you imagine seeing the backside of a goblin king sticking out of your favorite watering hole? There's a story to be told there, I suppose.

Elsewhere, one assumed soon-to-be player ponders how Hytale's shiny new Entity Tool could help shape maps for Dungeons and Dragons campaigns. Is it a bit too bright and cheerful for stories about killing Aberrant Cultists and the Beholder? You be the judge. A little further down, and another person raises another interesting point: can someone pluck that knife from the map? Should they be able to? Should it be a toggle option for the designer to decide on? The choice to include that sure would be nice.

We'll have the answers to all these questions when Hytale (finally) launches on PC on January 13, 2026, for $23.99. Head to the official website to grab it, and download the launcher ahead of its full release to pitch in with early stress test endeavors. Don't get too excited about that part, however - you're literally just downloading the launcher for the time being.