Someone's modded the Fortnite storm into Hytale, and now a battle royale server seems inevitable

I wish I could highlight every single impressive Hytale creation and mod I come across, but it's a truly overwhelming amount - I'd have zero time for anything else. The creativity and ingenuity of those making their own content within the fresh-faced sandbox game is astounding, but it's of course helped by Hypixel Studios' open-armed approach to modding. Here's one, though, that I think could enable a very different kind of Hytale experience. Someone's already managed to recreate the famous purple storm from Fortnite, and I think a battle royale-flavored server may not be too far away.

A lot of the components of the best battle royale games can already be found in Hytale. A vast and diverse world you could carve up into potential maps, materials you can harvest for building and crafting on the fly if you want something more survival oriented, and there are parameters like stamina and health that can impact gameplay.

Firearm-focused Hytale mods have already been cooked up too, with the likes of Hyguns putting MAC-10s, AK-47s, and Barrets in the building game.

PvP servers are springing up as well, although these are almost all set in static arenas. While some do have guns integrated into them, a lot of them rely on Hytale's melee combat for the most part.

So, there's definitely potential and space for a battle royale-style experience. Modder 'datta' appears to have made an important step towards that, by recreating the Fortnite storm. This can gradually stutter in and out to make the safe space smaller or larger, and stepping beyond its purple boundary will chip away your health, as it should in any BR.

In the comments beneath an X video showcasing his creation, one Hytale player demands that someone make a battle royale server, to which datta replies with a gif suggesting they're in support of doing so. Combine their battle royale tech with a PvP server and some weapon mods, and you could certainly get a Fortnite-esque experience running in the game.



They also state in a separate reply that defeating certain enemy types can trigger a storm movement, which could lead to some interesting PvE gauntlets as well - take on these increasingly difficult bosses in an ever-shrinking arena.

I now feel pretty confident a battle royale server (or at least one with BR elements) could arrive in the not-so-distant future. Now for someone to mod in all eight bazillion Fortnite skins - a duo of blocky Jonesy and Peter Griffin would be quite something.