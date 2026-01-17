Hytale comes full circle as modder transforms it back into Minecraft, right down to The End

In a fittingly full-circle sort of way, it's taken avid Minecraft enjoyers only a couple of days to splice the best parts of the game that inspired Hytale into Hytale, letting those who have waited seven years for what they might call Minecraft 2 play Minecraft in what is not really Minecraft 2. Yes, I'm being serious. And with a general lack of player direction in the new king of sandbox games, that's no bad thing, either.

In a delightfully short tweet, French YouTuber 'LAirHisson' proclaims to have "just coded the end in Hytale." Now, without proper capitalization, the less Minecraft-pilled of you might be thinking LAirHisson has inserted some kind of time bomb into the million-plus-selling early access game recently wrangled from the iron grip of Riot Games.

Rather than attempting to use Hytale's grand modding tools to kill it off for good, the YouTuber, known for mixing Minecraft mobs into bizarre Frankenstein-like abominations, has instead brought the home of Minecraft's original final boss into the game born from its shadow - The End.

Again, no, that isn't the end of this story. Though that is where the story ends. Still with me? I barely am. Anyway, LAirHisson's 30-second clip shows his avatar - fittingly modelled after Minecraft Steve (not the Jack Black version) - using an Eye of Ender (also modded in) on the Ancient Gateways (not modded) that players typically insert one of three crafted Fragments into to teleport to a challenge biome not entirely unlike Minecraft's spooky, scary home of the Ender Dragon. Stay with me.

In this scenario, the action prompts the player to teleport to the challenge realm. Only this time, LAirHisson winds up in a faithful recreation of Minecraft's The End - its first proper adventure mode objective that marked its 1.0 release after two years of playable alphas and betas that focused solely on the mining and the crafting.

After slapping some Endermen (Endermans?) around with the swishy swordplay that's not at all like Minecraft, ol' Steve puts his low-poly arms to work, drawing the string of his fittingly 16×16 texture-wrapped bow in a futile attempt to take on the Ender Dragon that's still one of my favorite memories in gaming.

Can you play LAirHisson's brief recreation of Minecraft's signature endgame area for yourself? If you can, they didn't explain how. But given their history as a mod-focused Minecraft YouTuber, there's a good chance this is either a short sample of an upcoming video, or at least a taste of what they're looking to do with Hytale's extensive modding tools. It only takes a glance at their X profile to see every other effort they're making to bring across from Minecraft into Hytale. You like dying to Creepers, yes?

But the best part? The acknowledgement from Hytale's own figurehead, Simon Collins-Laflamme, whose "My two favourite games in one" comment in response to the video hopefully got a like from the original poster. I wouldn't know: Mr. Musk doesn't let us see who poked the heart button these days.

Barely a week into launch, Hytale's first major content update has already gone live, adding dinosaurs, improved melee combat, and some much-appreciated changes to torches and other light sources. When it will get its own proper endgame objective is anyone's guess, but you can bet the modding community will be offering up even more of their creations long after that point.

You can grab Hytale right now for $23.99. While not on Steam just yet, you can head to the official website to pick your poison, with higher tiers granting some fancy in-game accessories.