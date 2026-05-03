Hytale boss doesn't want its mod browser to feel like "a shopping mall," but is exploring ways to support creators

Hytale founder Simon Collins-Laflamme has addressed the thorny topic of paid mods for the up-and-coming sandbox game, aiming to strike a balance of supporting mod makers without a negative impact on the player experience. He lays out the current intention of Hypixel Studios, which is to keep mods featured in-game free to install with "no price tags in the browsing experience," while considering longer-term ways to allow people to support their favorite creators.

Given that Hypixel Studios was originally built as a Minecraft modding community, it should come as no surprise that Hytale mods are at the forefront of the team's thoughts. In his latest update, Collins-Laflamme says the current policy is not a locked "final answer," but rather the start of a brainstorming session with the community, so he can collect feedback "before we commit to the exact model." He says he's been messaged by people who are in favour of paid mods to support Hytale creators, and those who say it "would destroy the ecosystem."

"Both sides have a point, and I don't think you have to pick one or the other," Collins-Laflamme notes. He also adds that this isn't about the potential for creations outside of the game, but what's shown within the in-game mod browser. "Here's my thinking: I want players to open the mod browser and feel like they're walking into a community library of cool things to try, not a shopping mall."

He's keen to stress that the team at Hypixel Studios believes in supporting mod makers. "Creators put serious time into their work, and great modders should be able to build an audience, earn support, and make a living from what they create. But there is a real cost when the first thing players see in a mod browser is price tags everywhere.

"Mods are magical when trying them is easy. You see something weird, useful, funny, beautiful, or ambitious, and you install it because there's no friction. That sense of discovery matters a lot to me." Collins-Laflamme also addresses the tension that can be caused if mods are used to add missing features: "Why add fishing to the base game if you're making money from someone else's fishing mod? I really don't want that relationship.

"Our goal is to make a great game, give creators powerful tools, and let the whole ecosystem grow around that, not to leave holes for modders to fill and monetize." His current plan is therefore as follows: "Mods in the in-game browser are free to install. No price tags in the browsing experience. No paywall as the default relationship between player and modder."

As development progresses, Hypixel Studios will look into offering options for players to give money to their favorite mod makers. "Support should be pull, not push," Collins-Laflamme explains, "Players should feel invited to support creators they love, not pressured every time they browse." He suggests the option of "an in-game Patreon-style system," where the core mod remains free, but you could pay to gain benefits like early experimental builds.

He notes that if Hypixel Studios ever decides to handle creator payments directly, it will only take enough of a cut to cover any transaction and operational costs. "We're not designing this around taking a percentage from modders," he says. "This is not the obvious business-maximizing route. I know that. But I think it's the right one for players. I believe that if we put players first, we will do great in the long term.

"I'd rather have a modding ecosystem that feels open, generous, creative, and alive, than one where every cool idea immediately becomes another checkout screen," Collins-Laflamme concludes. "I believe we can help modders make great money while giving plates a much better experience than a storefront-first model. It will take time to get right, and some details will change as we build it. We'll share more as the mod browser takes shape, and I genuinely want to hear what players and modders think about this direction."