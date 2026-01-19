Hytale modder creates the ultimate block-ception, getting it to run an ancient build of Minecraft and, erm, Hytale itself

Hytale was always destined to have a thriving modding scene - Hypixel Studios built it so! However, I've still been blown away by some of the tools and creations players have cooked up since it launched nearly a week ago. However, while some aim to make useful Hytale mods that can enhance other players' time in the game, others with a more chaotic-neutral disposition are there to simply see what kind of unusual stuff they can do. As is tradition, it didn't take long for someone to get the original Doom running inside of Hytale, but that's been swiftly followed by some more surreal examples, including big building game rival Minecraft and even Windows 95.

Hytale's launch has been huge. Hypixel anticipated over a million players on day one, and while it hasn't explicitly said how accurate that prediction was, the vast amount of content being produced in the game suggests that player counts are extremely high. Viewership has soared on platforms like Twitch, too.

Built to not only be an addictive, awe-inspiring fantasy adventure but also a paradise for builders and modders, it's no wonder we're seeing so many impressive creative feats already. Someone's already made a tool for converting your builds in Minecraft into Hytale pre-fabs, there are mods for new UI features that give you more detailed information about the blocks and items you're looking at, and others have built huge collections of new customization and house furnishing items.

All great stuff, but the age-old tradition of getting something to run on something it shouldn't has been well adhered to by one Hytale modder. Within a matter of hours, Doom was already playable inside of the game thanks to 'sSquadTeam', and if you want even more '90s nostalgia, they've managed to get the Windows 95 operating system running on Hytale's world map too.

Got Minecraft Running in Hytale World Map. Zero Assets. Just Pure Map Pixel Data Manipulation. #Hytale @Hytale pic.twitter.com/D8lmsqTqSU - iamcxv7 (@iamcxv711) January 17, 2026

As was spotted by Eurogamer, they're still at it, and they've now managed to get Minecraft running in its new rival too. Admittedly, this is not the complicated, feature-stuffed, current-day build of Minecraft - it's version 0.30 from way back in 2009 - but it's hilarious to see the block-ception.

Speaking of, sSquadTeam has also managed to get Hytale running within itself, which is a pretty wild feat. Don't expect excellent performance, though - this clip, shared by 'Hytale Modding' on X, shows it chugging at just a few frames per second.

I'm now taking (imaginary) bets on what sSquadTeam, or another modding supremo, manages to get running in Hytale next. The weirder or more ironic the better, if you ask me.