If you're hoping to dive into Hytale and scratch your cubic creativity itch while on the go, you'll no doubt be disappointed to learn that Hytale is not verfied on Steam Deck. However, you can still install and play the game, without the need to dual-boot Windows on the handheld, thanks to Hytale's native Linux installer. Plus, if you own an alternative gaming handheld, such as the Asus ROG Ally, Xbox Ally X, or Lenovo Legion Go, you'll be able to run the game just fine via its Windows installer.

To learn how to load Hytale onto your Steam Deck, check out the instructions below. Plus, we've got loads of other guides on Hytale skins and Hytale console commands in our Hytale story hub.

Is Hytale Steam Deck compatible?

Hytale isn't officially Steam Deck compatible, but it's still playable on Valve's handheld PC. You can access the game and even add it to Steam by using the Hytale Linux installer. Instructions for how to do this are below.

How to install Hytale on Steam Deck

The full instructions on how to install Hytale on the Steam Deck and have it appear with full cover art are fairly long, but the process is easy to do.

Here's how to install Hytale on Steam Deck:

Switch your Steam Deck to desktop mode and open your web browser Navigate to the Download tab of the Hytale website Scroll down and click on the Linux installer/version to download it - or click this link to download it directly Go to your downloads and double-click the Hytale flatpak installer When the Discover store window appears, click on the 'Install from local bundle' option in the top right At this point you may need to enter your Steam password, which you can do via Discover > System > Users, where you can select your account and hit the Change Password button to set a password Launch Hytale and sign in to your Hytale account. Some users have reported that clicking the sign-in button doesn't work, in which case you should follow the extra steps detailed here Once logged in and the game has successfully loaded, close it down again Go to the SteamOS button on the desktop and go to All Applications to find the Hytale shortcut Use the left trigger to bring up the right-click menu for this shortcut and choose the Add to Steam option Hytale will now be available for you to launch directly from your Steam library

If you'd like to add cover art for the game in your Steam library - so it looks like the top version in the image below, rather than the bottom version - you can find instructions on how to do this here.

The installation process is simpler for the best gaming handhelds that run Windows, as it's just like installing a game on any other gaming PC.