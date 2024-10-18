Hyte’s Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf Y70 gaming PC case is finally on sale

If you have a love for Honkai Star Rail character Silver Wolf, and happen to be in the market for a new gaming PC, Hyte has finally released the perfect system for you. Months after its initial reveal, the Y70 Silver Wolf is available to buy, alongside a desk mat and keycap set, and another varying desk mat design.

We have the Hyte Y70 Touch down as one of the best PC cases, but its screen-less sibling, the Y70, is still a more than capable case with its spacious interior providing a home for masses of cooling, optional vertical GPU mounting (a PCIe 4.0 riser cable is included) and a host of other hardware. Hyte is even throwing in a free keychain with every purchase of this Silver Wolf case while stocks last.

The Hyte Y70 Silver Wolf case is inspired by the Honkai Star Rail character of the same name and is available for $299.99 and ships internationally. The early bird bundle is the one that includes the keychain and is shipping right away. Once this sells through, a bundle without the keychain is available with an estimated shipping date only listed as “Q4 2024”.

As well as the case, you’ll also get a 12omm and 140mm fan shroud kit regardless of which bundle you choose. Elsewhere, there is the Contact Zero desk mat for $29.99 and the desk mat and keycap bundle (featuring a different desk mat design), for $129.99.

As for the iBUYPOWER Silver Wolf PC, the pre-order window is no longer open and the build is yet to appear on the store for general purchase. This gaming PC has an Intel Core i9-14900KF and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super and is expected to retail for $2,299.

If you’d love you assemble your own rig, we can show you how to build a gaming PC step-by-step in our easy-to-follow guide.