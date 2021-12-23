GOG gives out a very wrong free game for Christmas, but lets you support gaming history

Regardless of what’s under the tree – or whether you celebrate a gift-giving holiday at all – you’re getting a lot of free PC games this Christmas season. Epic’s got two weeks of daily giveaways, and GOG is offering some gaming classics during the period, too. Today brings us a fresh giveaway of one of the best adventure games ever, and GOG is also offering a way to support videogame history in exchange for some further classics.

I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream is currently available for free on GOG – well, free in exchange for signing up for the site’s email list. You can claim it from the store’s front page until December 25, and it’ll remain in your library forever once you do. Just, uh… maybe save this one for after the holidays if you’re looking for some seasonal joy.

If you’re in more of a giving spirit, you can pick up The Video Game History Foundation Support Pack. That’ll get you a pair of classics with the RPG Darklands and the turn-based strategy game Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate, with all proceeds going to support the VGHF.

The VGHF makes efforts to preserve the ephemera around games – stories and documentation from the devs, ads and magazines from the era, and more.

As founder Frank Cifaldi explains, “we want to make sure that when someone hopes to understand a game, they can reference more than just the game itself: they can understand who made it, why they made it, how it was sold, how it was played when it was new, what the critics thought of it, et cetera.”