Save $400 on this Nvidia RTX 5080 gaming PC that's cheaper than you could build yourself

If you're in the market for an Nvidia RTX 5080 gaming PC, you'll want to pay very close attention to this deal from iBuyPower. The company is offering a wide range of discounts on pre-built gaming PCs as part of its Memorial Day sale, and the pick of the bunch is the massive $400 saving on one of its RTX 5080 PCs. This makes the PC so cheap that you physically can't build an equivalent for the same cost, and this one comes ready-made with a three-year warranty.

iBuyPower makes the RDY Y70 R17 system, which currently sits at the top of our best gaming PC guide. It offers fantastic value for an RTX 5080 gaming PC. However, it's still $400 more expensive than the model available in this sale.

Which PC are we talking about then? It's called the RDY Trace X B01, and it features an RTX 5080, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB SSD, a 360mm AIO CPU cooler, and an 850W power supply, all of which is wrapped up inside a fantastic-looking wraparound-glass-fronted case.

Normally priced at $3,199, this Memorial Day discount drops its price to just $2,799. I tried pricing up a PC with the same configuration on PCPartPicker - a site which lets you pick compatible PC components and has links to the best prices across a range of retailers - and could only manage to get a system for as cheap as $2796.79 - link here. Crucially, that's without a Windows license ($109 for an official license) and without the basic but functional gaming keyboard and mouse that's included with iBuyPower's PCs. Plus, of course, it all requires assembly and won't come with a warranty to cover you if you mess anything up while building your system.

The one caveat to this build is that it uses an Intel Core i9 14900KF CPU, mounted in a Z790 motherboard. As you can read about in our 14900K review (the sister chip to the 14900KF, but with integrated graphics), it's still a mighty powerful 24-core CPU that's good for basically any task you could throw at a modern gaming PC. However, it's technically a bit slower for gaming than AMD's latest X3D processors, such as the 9850X3D, and it doesn't offer any upgrade path. It's the fastest chip Intel made for that platform, and the company isn't expected to ever offer any new CPU upgrades for the CPU socket this system uses. In contrast, the AM5 socket used by AMD's latest X3D processors - such as used in the RDY Y70 R17 - is expected to offer several future upgrade options.

Still, if you just want to buy a gaming PC now and enjoy many years of using it without worrying about future upgrades, this is a great package. Plus if in, say, five years time, you decided a CPU upgrade is in order, you can still swap out the CPU and motherboard in this system, keeping the GPU and everything else. It's just a bit more work than a straight CPU swap.

To take advantage of this and many other discounts on iBuyPower PCs, you can just head over to the company's site. The RDY Trace X B01 is available here, but there are plenty of other, more affordable systems available, too.