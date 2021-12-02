Icarus release time confirmed – the DayZ creator’s next game is ready for launch

The next game from the creator of DayZ is due to launch this weekend, and the devs have provided the precise Icarus release time on Steam. After an array of betas, the game is scheduled to launch in full on December 3 – depending on your time zone – and the devs at RocketWerkz have also provided some details on what to expect from the final release.

Icarus launches on Friday, December 3 at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT. From now until December 7, it’s on a 10% launch discount, bringing the price down to $26.99 / £21.41 / €22.49. If you want to spend a pile of extra money to get access to two additional outposts (special locations intended for building) and two future DLC packs, you can spend upwards of $90 USD on the Supporters Edition.

You can hit the announcement blog for the full details on what’s in the game at launch, but if you want the top line details: 64 square kilometers of space, 35 missions, tier four of the tech tree, exotic matter to acquire, an orbital workshop to access advanced technology, and an offline mode.

Check out the launch trailer below.

