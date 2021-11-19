Icarus system requirements may be too much for some gaming PCs to survive

Developer RocketWerkz has just revealed the Icarus release date, as well as what kind of hardware your gaming PC will need in order to secure your ticket to the game’s hostile alien wilderness. The Icarus system requirements are surprisingly high, especially when it comes to RAM, but it’s a tad more forgiving on the GPU side.

Icarus is a new sci-fi survival game from Dean Hall, the creator of DayZ. You and up to seven other spacemen must work together to survive missions that can last from just a few hours to several weeks. For those who reckon they’ll master the game’s challenge in no time, Hall has said the development team aims to “add new items, missions, biomes, talents and balance changes after launch. Icarus will be a living, evolving game.”

Unfortunately, no AMD CPU or GPU system requirements have been provided, but we’ve reached out for comment and will update this page as soon as we hear back. However, those with the best graphics cards and best gaming CPUs from team red should be able to run the game just fine.

In addition to the below settings, your gaming PC will need to support DirectX 11 and run an updated 64-bit version of Windows 10.

Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i5-8400 Intel Core i7-9700 RAM 16GB 32GB GPU Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti VRAM 6GB 8GB Storage 70GB 70GB

You can pre-order Icarus with a 10% discount from Steam, but you’d best be quick, as it’s likely to return to full price when it releases in December.

Take the Icarus system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Icarus?