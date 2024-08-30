IFA is one of the world’s biggest general consumer tech trade shows, with hundreds of thousands of visitors flocking to Berlin every year to check out the thousands of exhibitors and their latest wares. IFA 2024 is just about to kick off, with the show set to take place on September 6 – 10, 2024, with lots of big tech launches also expected to happen in the days running up to the show itself opening.

Although primarily focused on more general consumer tech – think smart fridges, EVs, and TVs – IFA also sees plenty of the biggest names in PC tech descend on Berlin, where we’ll be reporting on the latest announcements and showing you the most exciting new PC tech as soon as it’s revealed.

This year, we’re expecting the biggest hype to be around new laptops based on Intel’s Lunar Lake platform, along with rumors of Qualcomm launching a new version of its X Series processors – the ones that power new laptops with incredibly long battery life. We’re also hoping to get more hands-on time with the new MSI Claw 8 AI+, see new keyboards from Akko, get a glimpse of Acer’s latest gaming monitors, and more. You can find our coverage of the show here: IFA.

What is IFA 2024?

IFA is an annual consumer tech trade show where companies come to show off their latest products, while the press, public, and industry tech buyers can come to see and experience the latest technologies. It’s one of the world’s largest events of this type, with thousands of exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of visitors gathering for the show.

It often plays host to big tech announcements, and although its general focus tends to be on consumer-focused general tech, such as phones, cars, and appliances, it has also seen its fair share of PC gaming-related tech either announced or showcased at the event.

IFA 2024 dates

IFA 2024 is taking place between September 6-10, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.

Although the official dates of the show it as being a weekend-based event, the days leading up to September 6 are also expected to see a rush of announcements, as companies look to get their big launches out ahead of the competition.

Where is IFA 2024?

The Messe Berlin exhibition center is the main hub of IFA, with the massive event space hosting hundreds of booths where companies get to show off their latest gear. The event also sees meetings take place across Berlin.

IFA 2024 tickets

IFA is open to the public so you can come and see the latest tech for yourself. General public tickets start at just €17 for a day pass, while trade tickets – that get you early access and breakfast – start at €55.

IFA 2024 notable attendees

Most of the big names in consumer tech will be at IFA, including Intel, Lenovo, LG, Philips, Qualcomm, Samsung, and more. However, with the show not being primarily focused on PC tech, some big names aren’t in attendance. The likes of Nvidia, Corsair, and Razer aren’t there at all.

What to expect at IFA 2024

Intel and Qualcomm are set to battle it out when it comes to vying for your laptop love. Intel is launching its Lunar Lake platform at the show, which is set to bring new levels of battery life for Intel laptops, along with boosted AI and GPU power.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm is expected to unveil a new addition to its X Series laptop CPU lineup that it debuted at Computex. These chips are well known for having incredible battery life. while also having decent general performance and a reasonably powerful GPU, so we could be set for a new wave of amazingly long-lasting thin-and-light laptops that don’t compromise on power.

Elsewhere, PC gaming-related expectations are thin on the ground, but we’re hoping to get more time with the MSI Claw 8 AI+, and we also expect the likes of Acer, Asus, Lenovo, MSI, and plenty more to have all their latest gear on show.

