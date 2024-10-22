The environments look like the bombed-out, post-apocalyptic ruins of Fallout 4’s version of Boston. Combat meanwhile is slow-paced – the number of enemies seems low – but infused with the same oozing, dripping body horror characterized by Half-Life’s headcrab zombies. It’s not about feeling powerful, it’s about survival. You clutch a revolver and try to contact the outside world – someone, anyone – using your puny shortwave radio. If you told me this was a first-person mod for one of Capcom’s Resident Evil remakes, at first glance, I’d be fooled. Two years since footage was last shared on its official channels, and two years since its creator posted on the formal social media account, the highly mysterious horror FPS game ILL is suddenly back from the dead.

Created by Team Clout, ILL first made waves back in 2021 when the concept trailers arrived online. Perhaps the most well-known is ‘Hall Fight,’ a pre-render in Unreal Engine 5 that shows the FPS game’s protagonist battling a group of highly frightening zombies in a corridor, using a double-barreled shotgun.

Development of ILL was subsequently organized under Team Clout, which launched a variety of official channels as well as a Patreon. In 2022, a new trailer, ‘Creeping Distress,’ was shown at the Future Games Show – Team Clout also shared the video on X. And after that? Almost total silence. Patreon subscribers have gotten a couple of updates, but from its public channels, ILL completely vanished.

Until now. On Monday October 21, Team Clout finally shared a new image from ILL alongside an enigmatic caption: “You are not welcome.” It’s not much, but it’s a sign that the horror game is still alive. The developer has also shared some fresh information over on Patreon. “We’ve been working hard on the game,” Team Clout says, “and gathered a lot of new stuff to share with you. We’re also happy to announce that you can now expect regular updates on our socials.”

So, perhaps we’re going to hear a lot more about ILL in the coming months. Despite the slim amount of in-game footage that we’ve seen so far, conceptually it certainly seems promising. Let’s see what Clout has in store.

