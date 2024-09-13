We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Grab a Steam key for a new RPG where Hades and Darkest Dungeon collide

Become one of the four Immortal Hunters of the apocalypse, beating the snot out of demons and heretics as you go in our free Steam giveaway.

Immortal Hunters free Steam key giveaway: a muscular, shirtless man holding a large hammer
Aaron Down's Avatar

Published:

Immortal Hunters 

Immortal Hunters is a brand-new beat ’em up RPG from debutant developer Admiral Games that blends a bold, spooky art style with smashing side-scrolling combat. Having recently launched into Steam Early Access, you can now start brutally destroying demons for yourself. As with any new early access release, there’s bound to be a bit of trepidation as to whether you should bite the bullet and invest. But don’t worry, we’re here to offer a helping hand with our latest giveaway.

We’re just a little bit excited about Immortal Hunters over here at PCGamesN HQ – so excited that we’ve teamed up with publisher
indie.io to offer Steam keys for the punch ‘n crunch RPG game to six lucky winners. So, if you’re looking for a new apocalyptic adventure that rocks a Hades-esque art style and a gothic Darkest Dungeon vibe, be sure to get involved.

YouTube Thumbnail

To be in with a shot of winning, simply follow the teachings of the almighty widget below and you’ll be entered into the prize draw. We’ll then each winner after the competition closes via their nominated email address.

PCGN – Immortal Hunters free Steam key giveaway

You can purchase Immortal Hunters now over on Steam.

For more fantastic otherworldly adventures you can delve into for now, check out our list of the best fantasy games. If you’re looking for budget-conscious bangers, then our selection of the finest free Steam games available will serve you well.

Aaron isn't only a Guides Writer at PCGamesN, they're also an embattled League of Legends veteran (one of their top five red flags). Unsurprisingly, they're also a bit of a TFT savant. When they’re not taking to the Rift or having a Pengu party, you’ll often find Aaron covering some of the other best PC games like Valorant, Destiny 2, and Honkai Star Rail. We suspect they’re actually three otters in a trench coat - their cool rock collection is a major piece of evidence - but have yet to confirm this hypothesis.