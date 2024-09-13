Immortal Hunters is a brand-new beat ’em up RPG from debutant developer Admiral Games that blends a bold, spooky art style with smashing side-scrolling combat. Having recently launched into Steam Early Access, you can now start brutally destroying demons for yourself. As with any new early access release, there’s bound to be a bit of trepidation as to whether you should bite the bullet and invest. But don’t worry, we’re here to offer a helping hand with our latest giveaway.

We’re just a little bit excited about Immortal Hunters over here at PCGamesN HQ – so excited that we’ve teamed up with publisher

indie.io to offer Steam keys for the punch ‘n crunch RPG game to six lucky winners. So, if you’re looking for a new apocalyptic adventure that rocks a Hades-esque art style and a gothic Darkest Dungeon vibe, be sure to get involved.

To be in with a shot of winning, simply follow the teachings of the almighty widget below and you’ll be entered into the prize draw. We’ll then each winner after the competition closes via their nominated email address.

PCGN – Immortal Hunters free Steam key giveaway

You can purchase Immortal Hunters now over on Steam.

