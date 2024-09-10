I just can’t get enough of beat-’em-ups if I’m honest. What started as a love of Castle Crashers evolved into trying out the Battletoads reboot and taking a chance on TMNT Shredders Revenge. Thrashing waves of enemies in these games never gets old, but doing so with increasingly powerful moves and equipment is even better. That’s why combining beat-’em-ups with RPG mechanics is a tried and true formula, giving you even more ways to smash your foes. This is what Immortal Hunters is all about, but combined with a Hades-like art style. It’s finally arrived on Steam. Oh, and there’s a demo you can try for free as well.

If you’re looking for a new combat-focused RPG to play, you can’t go wrong with Immortal Hunters. Demonic creatures are rising from the Earth, and you’re the only one who can stop them. There’s a little bit of Darksiders in the setting and characters, Hades in the presentation, and a whole load of beat-’em-up classics in the gameplay.

Immortal Hunters gives you the choice between four eponymous, well, hunters. You can pick a hammer-wielding ice magician, a ranger who can ignite arrows, an illusionist, or a sorceress who can shoot her ghost from her own body. Think of it like picking your favorite Ninja Turtle, except the quest for the perfect slice has been replaced by the destruction of an underground, thousand-eyed snake.

After picking your hunter, you need to defend the city of Inholm. That aforementioned snake is sending countless waves of subterranean enemies your way, so you can either go at it alone or squad up with three more friends. If you know your way around the chaos of Castle Crashers or the action of Streets of Rage, you’ll be familiar with what you need to do – just keep attacking until the dust begins to settle.

Developer Admiral Games says the Steam Early Access period for Immortal Hunter should last around six months to a year, with plenty of new content on the horizon for 1.0. “The full version may include new missions, a character leveling system, an equipment system, and gamepad support, as well as other improvements that will make the gameplay more intense and varied,” the studio explains.

Admiral Games brings Immortal Hunters to Steam Early Access on Tuesday September 10, and there’s also a demo you can try for free. You can find everything you need on Steam right here.

