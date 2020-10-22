Immortals Fenyx Rising free demo is live – for seven days, and only on Stadia

Immortals Fenyx Rising is coming to pretty much every major platform this December, and a free demo is now live – but only on one of those platforms. The demo is now available through Stadia and Stadia alone, and only for a limited time. But hey, at least you can pop open a browser window to see the game immediately, right?

The Immortals Fenyx Rising demo is live now on Stadia, and will be available until October 29 at 9:00 PDT / 12:00 EDT / 17:00 BST. This doesn’t require any of Stadia’s premium subscription options – all you’ll need is Chrome and a decent internet connection. Just follow the link and you should be able to play in a few seconds.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is coming properly to PC via Uplay – er, sorry, Ubisoft Connect – where it’ll be available as a standalone purchase or part of a Uplay+ subscription. You’ll also be able to buy it via the Epic Games Store.

We got our own hands-on preview time with Immortals Fenyx Rising. You can follow that link for Dave’s full thoughts, but in short, it’s a promising take on Zelda: Breath of the Wild with some very solid puzzle design.

The Immortals Fenyx Rising release date is set for December 3, so it’ll be helping round out the selection of upcoming PC games in an already-crowded 2020.